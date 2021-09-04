The Best (and Worst) James Bond Video Games of All-time

Before 2006, James Bond movies didn’t require you to know what happened on 007’s previous mission. Yes, while the various films tend to reference each other, and pay respects to the events from the previous installments, that all changed with Casino Royale. Before it was hip to call things reboots, the first Daniel Craig James Bond film, totally restarted the career of 007 and created a new, breathless, and hard-edged continuity to match. And now, with the last trailer for No Time to Die, the message is clear: This film will conclude the long and winding road that started 15 years ago with Casino Royale. More than any Bond film before it, No Time to Die is a true sequel to the last Bond film, Spectre, which, somehow, hit theaters a full six years ago.