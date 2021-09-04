CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Best (and Worst) James Bond Video Games of All-time

By Harrison Abbott
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the release of "No Time to Die" on the horizon, Newsweek has taken a look at the best and worst James Bond video games of all time.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
562K+
Followers
59K+
Post
608M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Game Mechanics#Game Feel#Game Design#Console Games#Ign#Solace#Metacritic#Watch Mojo#Emp#The Lotus Esprit#Bmw#Marvel#Nes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Celebritiesgamingideology.com

James Bond star Sean Connery ‘hated’ role and gave away his salary

Sean Connery would have turned 91 today on August 25, 2021. The iconic Scottish actor made his debut as James Bond in the very first Eon film, 1962’s Dr No. He continued to star in the films with Eon until Diamonds are Forever, which was his last venture. At that point, however, he was tired of playing the hero.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Pierce Brosnan On Regé-Jean Page As The Next James Bond Rumors: 'Good Luck'

Pierce Brosnan has reacted to the rumors that Regé-Jean Page could be playing the next James Bond. Brosnan starred in multiple Bond movies from 1995 to 2002. He appeared in "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day." In his recent interview with Entertainment Tonight,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Producers Admit They Were Screwed On Quantum Of Solace

Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond got off to a phenomenal start with Casino Royale, which still comfortably ranks as both one of 007’s finest outings and an all-timer of a reboot, but things took a drastic downturn when Quantum of Solace was being put together. Admittedly, the infamous writer’s...
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: Which 007 movie has the only time James Bond drops an F-bomb?

James Bond may be a gentleman spy, there’s one time he dropped an F-bomb in the 007 movies. The scene was cleverly hidden in 1987’s The Living Daylights, Timothy Dalton’s debut as Bond. Since most 007 movies are either 12As or PGs, it may be surprising to some that the MI6 agent would use the F word in one of his movies.
Movies411mania.com

Martin Campbell Would Return to the James Bond Franchise If Asked

Martin Campbell has directed two of the most beloved modern James Bond films, and he says he’d return to the franchise if given the opportunity. Campbell, who directed both 1995’s GoldenEye and 2006’s Casino Royale, spoke with JoBlo promoting his new film The Protege and was asked if he’d ever be interested in directing another 007 movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Former James Bond Director Reveals His Thoughts On The Franchise’s Future

When it comes to rebooting James Bond for a new generation, nobody’s done it better than Martin Campbell. In fact, he even managed to do it twice, and both times delivered a globetrotting espionage blockbuster that debuted the latest incumbent of the tux in the most spectacular fashion possible, right from the opening scene.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Martin Campbell: Bond bosses will take time replacing Daniel Craig

'Casino Royale' director Martin Campbell has suggested that 007 chiefs will take before deciding who will replace Daniel Craig as the legendary spy. Martin Campbell has predicted that 'James Bond' chiefs will take a "big deep breath" before deciding on the next 007. The 77-year-old filmmaker helmed the Bond movies...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why James Bond Fans Shouldn't Expect To See A Big-Budget Streaming TV Show Any Time Soon

For a film franchise that’s run for almost 60 years, the James Bond legacy has been one of the most steadfast properties when it comes to maintaining the theatrical experience. This has especially been true in a world where landmark properties are now seen more and more as potentially rich mines for television and streaming experiences. However, don’t expect the post-No Time To Die future to include a big-budget TV series, as longtime series producer Barbara Broccoli has gone on record as stating that episodic adventures are just not in the cards for 007.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bond Odds Update: Bridgerton Star Still A Favorite, But Thanks To The MCU, One Actor Is Gaining Steam

When we last poked our heads into the world of the odds to become the next James Bond, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page topped the list of would-be candidates to inherit the role. Recent reporting has done very little to dispel that notion. However, some new developments have seen an MCU actor gaining steam to succeed Daniel Craig after No Time To Die’s release. For those of you eager to see Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings next weekend, you may want to pay closer attention, as he’s now a Bond candidate to watch.
Entertainmentimdb.com

The 15 Best James Bond Cars Ranked

Corgi produced the first toy James Bond car, an Aston Martin DB5 complete with ejector seat and retractable machine guns, in October 1965. "Goldfinger" had premiered over a year prior. The paint job wasn't even accurate -- gold instead of silver, which made it look unfinished. As soon as it reached shelves, the diecast Aston became the first must-have Christmas toy.
Moviesshortlist.com

The best '90s movies: the best films of the '90s ranked

As you will see from this best '90s movies guide, the Nineties was an era of essential, classic movies. This was the decade of Spielberg, of action blockbusters that weren't faintly embarrassing or packed to the gills with superheroes, and the time when the likes of Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher and The Coen Brothers came to prominence.
MoviesPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Watch New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Trailer

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as James Bond this fall when No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie, opens on Oct. 8. The film will see the return of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, but the central antagonist this time out, Safin, is played by Rami Malek in his first major role since his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
MoviesComicBook

No Time To Time: James Bond Movie Releases Final Trailer

MGM Studios has released the final trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie. MGM intended to release the film last year, but it became one of the earliest to succumb to COVID-19-induced delays. It is currently set to debut on October 8th, a date MGM is hanging onto as the studio has lost considerable amounts of money to advertising each time the film's date has changed. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) and stars Craig, for the fifth time, as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

‘No Time To Die’ Teases a James Bond Finale, 15 Years in the Making

Before 2006, James Bond movies didn’t require you to know what happened on 007’s previous mission. Yes, while the various films tend to reference each other, and pay respects to the events from the previous installments, that all changed with Casino Royale. Before it was hip to call things reboots, the first Daniel Craig James Bond film, totally restarted the career of 007 and created a new, breathless, and hard-edged continuity to match. And now, with the last trailer for No Time to Die, the message is clear: This film will conclude the long and winding road that started 15 years ago with Casino Royale. More than any Bond film before it, No Time to Die is a true sequel to the last Bond film, Spectre, which, somehow, hit theaters a full six years ago.
Video GamesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Super Mario Games Of All Time

Since his introduction in the early 80s, Super Mario has gone on to become one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, with new games still being released today. The series as a whole is one of the best-selling of all time and its impact will forever be felt in the gaming industry. Here are the top 10 best Super Mario games of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy