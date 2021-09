He's held in high regard by not only the organization and fans, and it is nearly impossible to envision him with any other team. It would be a shame if the Dodgers ever let Kershaw head to a new team, which to this point hasn't appeared close. According to A.J. Ellis, one of Kershaw's closest friends and former teammate, the future Hall of Famer will not leave the Dodgers in free agency this time around either, via Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times: "No chance," Ellis said.