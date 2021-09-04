CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Resistance denies the Taliban claim to have seized the last rebel holdout in Afghanistan amid heavy fighting

By Alia Shoaib
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAdwW_0bmTs0cU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odoWL_0bmTs0cU00
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces take part in a military training at Malimah area of Dara district in Panjshir province on September 2, 2021 as the valley remains the last major holdout of anti-Taliban forces.

Ahmad Sahel Arman/Getty Images

  • The Panjshir Valley is the final holdout against Taliban control in Afghanistan.
  • Heavy fighting has been taking place in the region between resistance fighters and the Taliban.
  • The Taliban claim to have seized control of the valley, but resistance forces say they have not been defeated.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Taliban sources claim they have seized the Panjshir Valley, the last part of Afghanistan not under their control, while resistance forces deny the claims, reports say.

Heavy fighting has been taking place in the mountainous region in north-central Afghanistan as resistance fighters battle the Taliban.

Taliban sources told Reuters that they had defeated the "troublemakers" and were now in control of the entirety of the country.

One of the resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh, the country's former vice-president, released a video denying claims that the resistance movement had been defeated and that he had fled.

"There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban," Saleh said in the video. "We have held the ground, we have resisted."

"We will not surrender, we are standing for Afghanistan," he said.

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan several weeks ago, the valley has become the center of a resistance movement led by local tribal leader Ahmad Massoud, who is the son of a renowned mujahideen leader, and the former vice-president.

Panjshir Valley has long been a center of resistance in Afghanistan. The valley defied Taliban rule in the 1990s and held out during the Soviet Union's occupation.

Its rocky terrain and natural mountainous defenses have historically made it difficult to conquer.

Fighters from the old government's forces and regional militias, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), have gathered in the valley in a last-ditch stand against the Taliban. Hundreds are reported to have died in clashes.

Other fighters similarly refuted claims that the rebels had been defeated.

Ali Nazari, a spokesperson for the NRF fighters told BBC World News that they had successfully fought off the Taliban.

"There are well over a few hundred Taliban who are trapped. And they are running out of munitions and they are negotiating terms of surrender right now," he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that three Taliban spokespeople claimed victory in the valley.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," one Taliban commander told the outlet.

The claims of either side could not be independently verified.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Business Insider

Business Insider

229K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amrullah Saleh
Person
Yalda Hakim
Person
Ahmad Massoud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Resistance#Resistance Movement#Anti Taliban#Reuters#Mujahideen#Bbc World News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
Politicsdallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy