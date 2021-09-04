5 Sites to Play Board Games Online with Video Chat and Across Computers or Phones
So you love board games but are far away from your friends to play with? These free board game apps let you play online on computers or phones, and even with video chat. For this list, we're looking beyond Board Game Arena and the other popular sites to play board games online. The idea is to find sites that let you do a little extra, like playing with strangers, having a video chat while the game is on, and even finding communities for regular online board gaming.www.makeuseof.com
Comments / 0