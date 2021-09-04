'The Big Bang Theory' Alum Mayim Bialik Amuses Fans with Hilarious TikTok Fail Video

"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik left fans in stitches after sharing a hilarious TikTok video featuring a filter that made her face older. Check out the amusing transformation below.

Acclaimed actress Mayim Bialik became a TV sensation thanks to her role as the neuroscientist and hopeless romantic Amy Farrah Fowler on the wildly popular CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

But before joining the cast of the hit comedy show, Bialik made a name for herself, playing the title character of the NBC sitcom "Blossom" from 1991 to 1995. Her fanbase continues to grow with more projects coming her way.

Besides her funny characters on TV, the 45-year-old actress's real-life personality is a source of entertainment for her fans. Recently, she succumbed to a TikTok video filter that made her face appear an elderly. She captioned the side-splitting clip:

"Worst trend to try ever. Ever ever. Ever."

Looking at her own fake transformation, complete with wrinkles and gray hair, Bialik could not resist giggling in the video, which already garnered more than 300,000 views and almost 28,000 heart reactions.

Both shocked and amused, fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. Some remarked that she was barely recognizable with the silly filter, while others described her as an adorable grandma.

The "Call Me Kat" actress has over 1 million followers on the popular video-sharing social media platform. She has uploaded several videos, including hilarious snippets from "The Big Bang Theory."

As evidenced of her infectious humor in the video, the "Call Me Kat" actress is having the best time of her life. Her career continues to soar. Most recently, she was named a permanent host of the hit television game show "Jeopardy!"

The announcement comes after the show's previous host Mike Richards stepped down amid controversy over his alleged offensive comments about women, Jews, and poor people.

Before Richards, the show suffered the loss of its iconic host Alex Trebek, who succumbed to cancer in November last year. Trebek had been the show's permanent host since 1984.

As the host before her grappled with controversies, Bialik has had to clear up some issues herself. Recently, she denied accusations that she was against vaccines, stressing that she has been fully vaccinated.

Speculations that she was an anti-vaxxer stemmed from her revelation in her 2012 book "Beyond the Sling" that she did not vaccinate her children. But she has since clarified her stance on vaccination, saying they have been vaccinated.

Other than vaccines, Bialik also previously shared her thoughts on feminism. In 2017, she penned an opinion piece in The New York Times about Hollywood's treatment of women.