CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

'The Big Bang Theory' Alum Mayim Bialik Amuses Fans with Hilarious TikTok Fail Video

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago

"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik left fans in stitches after sharing a hilarious TikTok video featuring a filter that made her face older. Check out the amusing transformation below.

Acclaimed actress Mayim Bialik became a TV sensation thanks to her role as the neuroscientist and hopeless romantic Amy Farrah Fowler on the wildly popular CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory."

But before joining the cast of the hit comedy show, Bialik made a name for herself, playing the title character of the NBC sitcom "Blossom" from 1991 to 1995. Her fanbase continues to grow with more projects coming her way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8dbj_0bmTp6x300

Besides her funny characters on TV, the 45-year-old actress's real-life personality is a source of entertainment for her fans. Recently, she succumbed to a TikTok video filter that made her face appear an elderly. She captioned the side-splitting clip:

"Worst trend to try ever. Ever ever. Ever."

Looking at her own fake transformation, complete with wrinkles and gray hair, Bialik could not resist giggling in the video, which already garnered more than 300,000 views and almost 28,000 heart reactions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACjnf_0bmTp6x300

Both shocked and amused, fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. Some remarked that she was barely recognizable with the silly filter, while others described her as an adorable grandma.

Other than vaccines, Bialik also previously shared her thoughts on feminism.

The "Call Me Kat" actress has over 1 million followers on the popular video-sharing social media platform. She has uploaded several videos, including hilarious snippets from "The Big Bang Theory."

As evidenced of her infectious humor in the video, the "Call Me Kat" actress is having the best time of her life. Her career continues to soar. Most recently, she was named a permanent host of the hit television game show "Jeopardy!"

The announcement comes after the show's previous host Mike Richards stepped down amid controversy over his alleged offensive comments about women, Jews, and poor people.

Before Richards, the show suffered the loss of its iconic host Alex Trebek, who succumbed to cancer in November last year. Trebek had been the show's permanent host since 1984.

As the host before her grappled with controversies, Bialik has had to clear up some issues herself. Recently, she denied accusations that she was against vaccines, stressing that she has been fully vaccinated.

Speculations that she was an anti-vaxxer stemmed from her revelation in her 2012 book "Beyond the Sling" that she did not vaccinate her children. But she has since clarified her stance on vaccination, saying they have been vaccinated.

Other than vaccines, Bialik also previously shared her thoughts on feminism. In 2017, she penned an opinion piece in The New York Times about Hollywood's treatment of women.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Television#Nbc#Cbs#Nbc#Jews#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Tom Selleck's Grown-up Daughter Who Inherited All Her Beauty from Her Parents

Hannah Selleck, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous father Tom Selleck, has grown up to be a successful athlete and businesswoman. Hannah Selleck might not have followed in her father's footsteps in the entertainment industry, but she is carving her own path as an equestrian and businesswoman. While she did some modeling over the years, she ditched Hollywood offers to focus on her passion.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Mayim Bialik Said She'll Quit Acting If This Happens

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
TV & Videosjewishaz.com

10 Jewish facts about ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik you should know

In case you missed it, Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is officially a new host of “Jeopardy!” She will be hosting primetime and spinoff versions of the beloved game show — including ABC’s recently announced college championship. Bialik may be best known for the memorable characters she’s played, including...
TV ShowsGossip Cop

Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?

Ken Jennings still looks like the obvious successor to Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! But a series of off-color tweets caused a stir, and it may have completely derailed his chance to permanently stand behind the lectern. Here’s what happened. #BeanDad. Jennings co-hosts the podcast Omnibus alongside John Roderick....
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out About Who He Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Following the tragic death of Alex Trebek in November 2020, there was non-stop talk about who would take over his job at "Jeopardy!". In the months that followed the iconic host's death, the show made due with a long list of guest hosts, but on August 11, it was announced that executive producer Mike Richards would be Trebek's permanent replacement, per The New York Times. Meanwhile, "Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik was tapped to host primetime specials.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? The popular sitcom, which follows a group of geeks and their lives both in and out of the lab, is loved by audiences who still enjoy binge-watching the show today, three years after its end. Across 12 seasons, the beloved characters...
Beauty & FashionPopculture

'Modern Family' Star Gets Engaged to Longtime Love

Eric Stonestreet is celebrating his engagement to fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer after popping the question to his longtime love. The Modern Family actor, 49, announced the happy news Sunday in his typical comedic fashion, joking that after more than five years of dating the pediatric nurse, her response to his question of marriage was a bit more Hollywood than a simple yes.
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Future On Jeopardy!

As the battle wages on over who will fill the footprints of the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek nearly a year after his death, new information first reported by TMZ has shed light on the game show's casting process — or lack thereof. As the gossip site reported on August 25, it seems that the show's rotating cast of guest hosts — among which included beloved actor and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, NBC anchor Robin Roberts, and actor Mayim Bialik (who ultimately landed the gig for NBC primetime specials) — was more of a sham than not.

Comments / 0

Community Policy