CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Marine conservation promise helps Belize strike ‘superbond’ deal

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Belize’s government said on Friday it had reached a deal with a sizeable portion of its ‘superbond’ holders to restructure the debt, helped by a promise to spend significant amounts of money on marine conservation. In a statement https://www.centralbank.org.bz/docs/default-source/7.0-news-advisories/belize—press-release-announcing-agreement-with-committee—final-version.pdf?sfvrsn=15388c35_2, Belize’s finance ministry said the deal to purchase, redeem...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Marine Conservation#Reuters#Belize#Greylock Capital#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenttrust.org

Nature-curious investors await bankable conservation deals

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Private investors are seeking to ramp up financing of projects that protect and restore nature this year but are struggling to find enough suitable deals, researchers said on Wednesday. An analysis of conservation finance, led by Switzerland-based social enterprise South Pole, the...
EnvironmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Climate fail for corporate purpose pledges, plus tracking risk with CalPERS’ Anne Simpson

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Two years after the Business Roundtable launched what some called a revolution in American business with its statement of corporate purpose, has anything really changed? The high-profile business group said CEOs and boards of directors should consider employees, customers and communities in their business missions, as much as they […]
Chapel Hill, NCbpr.org

Former Marine: 'We Made Very Clear Promises' About Delivering To Safety Those Who Helped Americans I

The deadline has arrived for getting U.S. citizens, lawful, permanent residents and allies out of Afghanistan. Among those trying to get out are Afghans who helped U.S. troops with tasks such as translations. Richard Porter is a former Marine now project manager in the Chapel Hill area. He's part of a volunteer effort called Team America that's patching together technology and personal contacts to get people who want to leave out of the country.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

US Fiscal Stimulus Boosts Remittances to Mexico to Record $4.54B in July

Remittances to Mexico from the U.S. are seeing new highs, hitting a record $4.54 billion in July, Bloomberg reported. The massive increase was driven by both strong growth and the U.S. government’s stimulus funds. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has publicly said U.S.-residing Mexicans are “heroes” for helping their home country’s economy, according to the report.
Economyq957.com

Thailand to start collecting tax from foreign tech firms

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand on Wednesday will start collecting value added tax (VAT) from foreign technology companies and expects to raise at least 5 billion baht ($154.70 million) in additional revenue each year, a senior official said. Foreign platforms providing electronic services in Thailand will have to register for VAT...
California Statewincountry.com

Hurricane Olaf barrels towards Mexico’s Baja California peninsula

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Hurricane Olaf was approaching the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Thursday evening where it was expected to make landfall within hours, according to officials. Olaf, currently a Category 1 hurricane, was about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east southeast of Cabo San Lucas at...
Environmentwincountry.com

U.S. NHC says 40% chance of cyclone near Honduras

(Reuters) – A weather system located over Honduras and the western Caribbean Sea has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday. “A tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore...
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Mexico’s Central Bank Governor Says Bitcoin Is Not Money

According to Alejandro Diaz, governor of Mexico’s central bank el Banco de México, Bitcoin is not real money. “Whoever receives Bitcoin in exchange for a good or service, we believe that transaction is more akin to bartering because that person is exchanging a good for a good, but nor really money for a good,” Diaz reportedly said.
Pharmaceuticalswincountry.com

Italy approves booster COVID-19 shots for vulnerable groups

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s medicines agency AIFA on Thursday approved the use of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable groups of the population, a source close to the matter told Reuters. The agency approved the so-called booster shot for those likely to have weaker protection from the conventional...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy