Rose McGowan's Oprah Tweet Reignites Conversations about TV Legend's Links to Questionable People

By Siba Mosana
 7 days ago

Twitter has not stopped buzzing since Rose McGowan sent out a tweet calling Oprah Winfrey fake. Now fans are questioning the TV personality’s involvement with high-profile alleged abusers yet again.

Rose McGowan did not hold back on sharing her opinion about the world’s wealthiest entertainer on Twitter. The actress and activist called out Oprah for being “as fake as they come” and even called her a lizard.

McGowan topped off the tweet by including an image of Oprah kissing Harvey Weinstein’s cheek. Consequently, the aftermath was a trending conversation about Oprah Winfrey’s link to Hollywood’s alleged abusers.

Rose McGowan’s tweet calling out Oprah for connections and operations opened a can of worms. Twitter users were quick to join in on critiquing Winfrey’s involvement with alleged abusers Russell Simmons and Harvey Weinstein.

They shared picture threads detailing the TV mogul’s alleged links with predatory men such as John Of God. Others emphasized the impact Winfrey’s public support of these men had on their victims as well.

20 women said Russell Simmons sexually assaulted them, and Oprah Winfrey took Simmons side. Where are the women that help to take down Andrew Cuomo? pic.twitter.com/nkcubYXKCk

— Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) September 1, 2021

Additionally, one Twitter user accused Winfrey of switching her role as an ally to please elite alleged abusers. Another brought up the #MeToo movement and questioned where Winfrey’s input was regarding the campaign.

Although the adverse feedback towards Winfrey may seem shocking, this is not the first time she has been called out. In fact, a different high-profile celebrity brought up accusations towards her in 2018.

I’m still waiting for Oprah to make a documentary about Harvey Weinstein since she claims she supports women and victims. #MeToo https://t.co/i1t3XPlp55

— Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) August 31, 2021

British singer-songwriter Seal took to his Instagram to accuse Winfrey of knowing about Weinstein’s predatory ways. The “Kiss from a Rose” singer shared his thoughts on Winfrey with a meme that read:

“When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Seal shared the Instagram post despite Winfrey’s public condemnation of Weinstein’s actions when the news broke. The British singer was also not the only one who held onto this unfortunate narrative about Winfrey.

The former TV host has been a victim to several conspiracy theories regarding abusive men in the one percentile. For example, social media users claimed she was listed in convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.

Fortunately, there has been no concrete evidence

to link Winfrey to Epstein or Weinstein’s wrongdoings. However, a recent move she made regarding a documentary does not help her current public perception.

Winfrey was involved in the making of ‘On The Record,’ a documentary exploring Russell Simmons’ alleged sexual misconduct. However, she pulled out of the project after claiming inconsistencies in the main accuser’s accounts.

Winfrey’s step back from the documentary left a sour taste in the accusers’ and activists’ mouths. Some of the accusers featured in the film even opened up about experiencing fear and anxiety from feeling abandoned.

Nonetheless, despite her disassociation, Winfrey maintains that she wants the accuser’s stories to be heard. She further confirmed that Simmons did not influence her decision during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.”

