Letter to the editor: North Canton City Schools doesn't respond to parents
No matter what ZIP code, city or town we live in, most parents agree they want their kids to be safe and healthy while at school. We want our kids to have the freedom to learn and be with friends without worrying about them getting sick or hurt. But today in North Canton, we have a handful of board members who have chosen personal freedom, local donors, and their own re-election hopes over the safety and well-being of our kids.www.cantonrep.com
Comments / 0