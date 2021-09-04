2021’s hardest-working states in America

Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,767 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 435 hours per year more than Germans work, but 357 fewer than Mexicans do.

Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t. Americans only use about half of their vacation days in a typical year, but forfeited even more than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic. Aside from the pandemic, there are plenty of reasons why workers leave paid time off on the table. Some workers fear that if they take time off they will look less dedicated to the job than other employees, risking a layoff. Others worry about falling behind on their work or are concerned that the normal workflow will not be able to function without them.

It is possible to work hard without overdoing it, though. Hard work is key to success, and the people of some states understand that better than others. To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators. They range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Hardest-Working States in the U.S.

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Direct Work Factors Indirect Work Factors

1Alaska68.6322

2North Dakota68.26137

3Nebraska60.45310

4South Dakota56.81431

5Texas55.83533

6Wyoming55.71719

7Oklahoma54.92628

8Virginia53.66106

9New Hampshire52.771112

10Kansas51.78836

11Maryland51.12153

12Georgia50.65939

13Colorado49.891415

14Utah48.77291

15Tennessee48.061241

16Minnesota46.68255

17North Carolina46.261926

18Indiana46.102020

19Iowa45.681735

20Alabama45.271349

21Idaho44.432616

22Hawaii44.242814

23Wisconsin43.88308

24Kentucky43.672334

25Arkansas43.671648

26Louisiana43.502143

27Montana43.323111

28Vermont43.302724

29Missouri43.232432

30South Carolina42.812242

31Washington41.75339

32Maine41.28357

33Mississippi41.221850

34Delaware40.173417

35Florida37.923245

36Arizona37.863621

37Pennsylvania37.574113

38Ohio36.713923

39California36.053830

40Nevada35.723740

41Massachusetts35.404418

42New Jersey35.384225

43Illinois34.694327

44Oregon34.27494

45Michigan33.494044

46Rhode Island31.074738

47Connecticut30.875022

48New York30.604829

49West Virginia30.114547

50New Mexico29.534646

*1=Hardest Working

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

Ask the Experts

The hard work ethic of Americans has brought about the creation of many successful businesses. But overworking can take a harsh toll on workers. For additional insight on both productivity and the condition of workers, we asked a panel of experts to weigh in with their thoughts on the following key questions:

In the current economic environment, do you believe wages will register a true increase or will people need to work extra or get a second job? What impact do you believe automatization will have on the American worker? How will new industrial developments, like 3D printing and machine learning, impact the productivity of the average worker? How about his/her income? Do you believe job conditions are on the rise in the U.S.? What measures should authorities undertake in order to better protect workers? As economic activity gradually resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic, what are the most important measures that can be taken to ensure workers’ safety? How has the pandemic shaped workplace trends for the current year?

Ioana Marinescu

Associate Professor, School of Social Policy & Practice – University of Pennsylvania

Josh Congdon-Hohman

Associate Professor of Economics – College of the Holy Cross

Kevin Lang

Department of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences – Boston University

Leonard Lardaro

Professor of Economics, College of Arts and Sciences – University of Rhode Island

Evan W. Osborne

Ph.D. – Professor of Economics, Raj Soin College of Business – Wright State University

Eric C. Thompson

Karl H. Nelson Associate Professor of Economics, College of Business and the director of the Bureau of Business Research – University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Methodology

In order to determine where the hardest-working Americans live, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions: “Direct Work Factors” and “Indirect Work Factors.”

We evaluated those dimensions using ten key metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the “hardest-working.”

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

Direct Work Factors – Total Points: 80

Average Workweek Hours: Triple Weight (~36.92 Points)

Employment Rate: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as follows: civilian population aged 16 and over employed / total civilian population aged 16 and over in labor force.

Share of Households where No Adults Work: Full Weight (~12.31 Points)

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Share of Engaged Workers: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Note: This metric measures the share of employees who are “involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to their work and workplace,” as defined by Gallup.

Idle Youth (18-24) Rate: Half Weight (~6.15 Points)

Note: This metric measures the rate of residents aged 18-24 who are not currently enrolled in school, not working and have no degree beyond a high school diploma or GED.

Indirect Work Factors – Total Points: 20

Average Commute Time: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated as share of employed population with multiple jobs among total employed population.

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Travel Association, Gallup, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and Corporation for National & Community Service.

This article is from WalletHub.