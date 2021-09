(CBSDFW.com)- The Cowboys 2020 season was essentially ended the moment that starting quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in Week 5 and lost for the season. Heading into 2021, the hope was that Prescott would be back, fully healthy, and ready to resume his torching of opposing defenses with a trio of wide outs at his disposal. But, some more concern popped up in training camp when the 28-year-old suffered a shoulder injury that kept him from playing in preseason.