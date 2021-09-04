Vegan Chickpea-Made Tofus
The Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu is a new plant-based product from the brand that will provide consumers with an alternative option to incorporate into their favorite recipes. The tofu is crafted from chickpeas and comes ready to use with no draining or pressing required, while also being easy to slice or use, according to recipe requirements. The tofu comes in two varieties including Original and Peppadew Pepper, and has a vegan-friendly recipe that is also non-GMO, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and Kosher.www.trendhunter.com
