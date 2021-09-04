Vegan Chickpea-Made Tofus

Trader Joe's wants to help you step up your morning coffee routine with the launch of its new Kintamani Small Lot Coffee. For those unfamiliar, Kintamani is a region in Bali, Indonesia near Mt. Batur. The volcanic soils in the area are especially rich and the warm climate creates an ideal environment for growing coffee. Trader Joe's explains that in this area, "farmers hand-pick coffee cherries and wet-process them using the traditional giling basah method, where hulls are removed before the beans are completely dried, resulting in a stronger body and relatively reduced acidity." The result is a deliciously bold coffee with a balanced profile of orange peel, dried fruit, and vanilla.