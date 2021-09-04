CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Vegan Chickpea-Made Tofus

By Michael Hemsworth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin Farms Chickpea Tofu is a new plant-based product from the brand that will provide consumers with an alternative option to incorporate into their favorite recipes. The tofu is crafted from chickpeas and comes ready to use with no draining or pressing required, while also being easy to slice or use, according to recipe requirements. The tofu comes in two varieties including Original and Peppadew Pepper, and has a vegan-friendly recipe that is also non-GMO, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, soy-free and Kosher.

