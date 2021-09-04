Do Ingestible Collagens Actually Work?
In the pursuit of outrunning the ageing process, we’ve searched far and wide for youth-preserving products, purging our pounds in the process. The wellness economy is not a small one, estimated by the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) at $4.5 trillion (£3.25 trillion) and representing roughly 5.6% of global economic output in 2017 alone, and it's only boomed further in recent years. With global lockdowns instated, many of us have turned to our self-care routines, preoccupying ourselves with overhauled skincare routines and making the most of the time to work on our fitness.www.refinery29.com
