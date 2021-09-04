Do Ingestible Collagens Actually Work?

If you are trying to stay alert to the latest health trends, here’s one that will wake you up. Take a cold shower. Folks are doing this for all kinds of benefits from weight loss, pain relief, calming itchy skin to better hair and skin. Doctors are backing up many of these claims. They say the top benefit is better circulation. When the cold water hits your body, there’s a bit of a shock. That shock constricts circulation on the surface causing better in circulation the deeper tissues and triggers the circulatory system to reduce inflammation. As for the weight loss, there’s science behind that too. Some fat cells called brown fat generates heat by burning fat. This happens when your body is exposed to cold like in a shower. They say it can also boosts oxygen intake, your heart rate and alertness. You can get these effects by just doing a cold rinse! Always consult your doctor though.