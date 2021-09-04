Juicy Citrus-Brewed Beers
The Blue Moon Moon Haze pale ale is a hazy and juicy libation being launched nationwide by the brand to make it available to a wider segment of consumers who might be interested in the refreshing beer. The beer is crafted with dried, whole oranges to help contribute to its tropical taste that also features notes of pineapple, mango and coconut with just a touch of bitterness. The beer comes in six and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans with a 5.7% ABV.www.trendhunter.com
