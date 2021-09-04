Juicy Citrus-Brewed Beers

Humans have been brewing beer for a good 5,000 years, if not longer. Archaeologists have uncovered long-lost breweries from the Inca Empire, where corn-based chicha was once the drink of choice, to Turkey. Even the pantheons of the ancient world are littered with beer-related deities, from the Sumerian brewing goddess Ninkasi to the Egyptian beer goddess Tenenet. During the Middle Ages, savvy alewives sustained much of Europe’s population with their specialty brews. In 1080, St. Arnold of Soissons, a bishop, supposedly saved his monastery’s community from a deadly epidemic by urging them to drink beer instead of contaminated water.