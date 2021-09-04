Seasonally Flavored Protein Bars
The Grenade Gingerbread Carb Killa protein bar is being launched ahead of the holiday season to provide consumers with a flavorful option to enjoy. The bar will be available at Booker wholesalers starting on September 20 and features a gingerbread-flavored nougat along with caramel and dark chocolate chips before being covered in both milk and white chocolate. The bar is positioned as the perfect alternative to sugar-rich holiday treats to help consumers enjoy the flavors of the season in a diet-conscious way.www.trendhunter.com
