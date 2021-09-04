Seasonally Flavored Protein Bars

When it comes to fruit, there's no doubt that it's delicious on its own. Whether you have a soft spot for strawberries, apples, or blackberries, fruit is always a nutritious and sweet alternative to cookies or other decadent snacks that aren't so healthy for you. This recipe for peanut butter fruit dip is the perfect side to accompany just about any fruit, and it also helps that it's pretty healthy. Not only is the peanut butter dip a hit with kids, but it also hits the spot for adults and everyone else in between. There are not enough good things to say about this recipe, and once you try it, we know you'll be a major fan.