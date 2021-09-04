CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Queen Bey is 40! 10 reasons why Beyoncé is the CULTURAL ICON of a generation

By Bang Showbiz
times-georgian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s break this down, to the bare bones. No one can deny Beyoncé her musical proficiency, tracks like ‘Crazy in Love’ helped fuel her meteoric rise to fame in the early 00s, while hits like ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ and ‘Halo’ showed there was no stopping her. To this day, Beyoncé churns out chart-topping singles and albums and almost every one is a banger; you can’t do that without some serious talent.

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Bey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Ladies#Cultural Icon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jay-Z Reveals Main Reason Why He Loves Working With Wife Beyonce

Such a proud husband. Jay-Z raved over his wife, Beyoncé, when reflecting on working together. “She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” the rapper, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”
Beauty & FashionEssence

Beyoncé Steps Out In A Little Black Versace Dress

Put your freakum dress on. Queen Bey is kicking off her 40th birthday in style. The singer attended the 18th anniversary of Jay Z’s 40/40 Club in a jet black Versace design from the brand’s FW 2021 collection. She paired the safety pin dress (that costs $3495 if you’re feeling especially luxe) with $1395 hot pink, square toe satin pumps. Alexa, play “Freakum Dress” and then “6 Inch” by Yoncé.
MusicPosted by
IBTimes

Happy Birthday Beyonce: Empowering Quotes By The Pop Culture Icon

Singer Beyonce Knowles Carter turned 40 on Friday. The songstress has not just won hearts with her music but inspired many by becoming a powerful advocate of change. Born and raised in Houston, Beyonce performed in various singing and dancing competitions as a child before rising to fame, as the lead singer of Destiny's Child in the late 1990s. Her first solo recording, which was a feature on Jay-Z’s song ‘03 Bonnie & Clyde’, was released in October 2002.
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Happy Birthday, Queen Bey! Which Beyoncé Alter Ego Are You? [QUIZ]

If the Lord woke you up today to celebrate the worldwide holiday that is Beyoncé‘s birthday, you are blessed and highly favored. Today, September 4, the Queen turns 40 years old and we are so humbled to continue to witness her incredible journey. Now the most awarded artist in entertainment history, a wife, and mom to three beautiful children, we were first introduced to Bey in the late ’90s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. Decades later not only is she still making music, she is the reigning Queen of music. In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and immediately amazed the world with her commitment to art and excellence. Today, she is best known for releasing classic visual albums like Lemonade and Black Is King; unprecedented stage moments like her headlining Homecoming set at Coachella; and her ability to push Black culture — and American culture, in general — forward through sound.
New York City, NYmarthastewart.com

Jay-Z Shares Why He Loves Working Alongside Beyoncé

Partnership is undoubtedly quintessential to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's work life and marriage. In honor of the artist and businessman's 18th anniversary of his 40/40 Club in New York City, he highlighted this very notion, explaining why working alongside his wife means so much to him. "She's super detail oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work," he told Entertainment Tonight. "She's an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
MusicTVOvermind

“About Love”, A Short Film Featuring Jay-Z And Beyoncé, To Debut In September

The love story between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one for the books. The two are as powerful individually as they are together. While the exact date of their meeting is not known, Beyonce once revealed that the pair met when they were in their late teens. Between 2001 and 2003, it was unclear whether the couple was dating, but they did give their fans some amazing hits including the all-time favorite, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde’. By 2004, it was clear that Jay-Z and Beyonce were a thing when stepped onto the red carpet together at the VMAs. Since then, the public has seen the couple through their private marriage, the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy and her sibling twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce’s groundbreaking album, Lemonade, and renewal of their vows.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Baby Bump For The 1st Time In Floral Overalls — Photos

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her baby bump for the first time following news of her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity style deserves an Academy Award. Following the news of her pregnancy, the actress, 31, was spotted for the first time with her growing baby bump while out in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The star, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish in floral overalls, cat eye sunglasses, and pink jelly sandals while en route to meet a friend for lunch, as seen in the photos HERE.
Kidsblackchronicle.com

Blue Ivy, Sir & Rumi Make An Appearance In New Ivy Park Kids Ad

Beyonce is tapping into a new market with her upcoming Ivy Park drop. After breaking the Internet with her Harper’s Bazaar covers, Tuesday, and teasing her latest venture with adidas — Ivy Park Kids — the Ivy Park social media page dropped an ad for Ivy Park Kids featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi. Just take our coin, sis.
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Beyoncé's 3 kids make rare cameos with mom in new Ivy Park ad

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children made rare cameos in a new video for their mom's fashion line, Ivy Park. "The rodeo isn't just for the grown-ups," read an Instagram post introducing Ivy Park Kids, an upcoming expansion into childrenswear. The cowboy-themed ad features plenty of adorable kids, but fans were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy