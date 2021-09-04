Queen Bey is 40! 10 reasons why Beyoncé is the CULTURAL ICON of a generation

The love story between Beyonce and Jay-Z is one for the books. The two are as powerful individually as they are together. While the exact date of their meeting is not known, Beyonce once revealed that the pair met when they were in their late teens. Between 2001 and 2003, it was unclear whether the couple was dating, but they did give their fans some amazing hits including the all-time favorite, ’03 Bonnie and Clyde’. By 2004, it was clear that Jay-Z and Beyonce were a thing when stepped onto the red carpet together at the VMAs. Since then, the public has seen the couple through their private marriage, the birth of their first child, Blue Ivy and her sibling twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, Beyonce’s groundbreaking album, Lemonade, and renewal of their vows.