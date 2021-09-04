CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Fire Department committee seeks artifacts, photos and documents

By Sherry Kughn / skughn@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Jacksonville firefighters are soliciting the public’s help in compiling a history of the Jacksonville Fire Department through artifacts and documents. Matthew Hardeman, Hunter Horton and Seth Graham are asking Calhoun countians who have a connection to the Jacksonville Fire Department, past or present, to help them collect and preserve items related to its history. The department — which was established in either the mid to late 1800s, according to the minutes of an old City Council meeting — wants to create a display of historical artifacts, photographs, documents and even personal letters or written stories.

