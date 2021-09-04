Local author is stocked at Anniston museum shop

Illustrator and author Angela Sullivan Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Shoppers at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s gift shop might notice the name of a fellow Annistonian on several children’s books. Angela Sullivan, a nurse at RMC Stringfellow Hospital, has applied her creative skills of writing, painting and working in the graphic arts to create seven books.

“I have always been artsy,” Sullivan said.

Her background in art started as a child when she learned to create paper dolls and also to quilt with a grandmother. Even as an adult, she has a background in oil painting. The hospital has used many of her paintings in the patient rooms on the walls of the GI Outpatient Hall. She maintains a website, too, to sell her art.

Becoming an author of children’s books fits Sullivan’s role as a mother of three, a grandmother of five and a Sunday School teacher.

“I thought what a gift it would be if I could write and illustrate children’s books that are about values and goodness,” she said. “Our kids and grandkids need that more than anything.”

For her first attempt at writing, she wrote and illustrated, with oils, an informational story about a giraffe called, “A Giraffe’s Life.”

Now, with six books on the market, and with a Christmas book due soon, Sullivan looks back at how her hobby has progressed.

After she finished the giraffe book, her daughter, Lacy Lankford, offered to conduct research to help her self-publish her book.They decided to publish through both Amazon and Ingram Sparks.

After publication, Sullivan decided to do more than write books about teaching facts about an animal. For her second book, she created an animal character that interacted with others and learned positive values. For instance, the book, also illustrated with oils, is “Miss Leggy Has No Feet.” It is about a duck who learned to value friends, which helped her overcome sadness.

Other themes are about improving the environment, finding happiness, having self-respect, and not being a bully.

“My books are about treating others like you would want to be treated,” Sullivan said. “They are about passing along the goodness that rests within all our hearts.”

When finished with her subsequent books, illustrated in a graphic arts program, she posted photos of them online. Angela Dothard, the administrative assistant at the Anniston Museum and Gardens, noticed the books online. She called Sullivan and inquired about selling her books.

“They fit into our mission,” said Dothard, who is also the buyer for the museum’s gift shop. “They are colorful, illustrated perfectly and have many of the same animals we have in our museum.”

The Christmas book departed from the animal theme. Sullivan writes about Santa, who delivers a gift to children, along with a second gift to pass along to others.

Sullivan has sold books to friends, through word of mouth, at the museum and on the Internet. The paperback versions run about $10, and the hardback versions run about $17.

Other books Sullivan has written are “Wigglewop Goes to Mars,” “Crabby Cake Goes Fishing,” “Mr. Jeter’s Garden” and “A Dinosaur’s Heart.”

The Christmas book is called “Santa’s Best Gift” and will be available within a couple of weeks. Those who wish to pre-order it may go to her website and leave her a message.

To see more of Sullivan’s original art, email her at asullivanart@yahoo.com or visitwww.asullivanart.com.