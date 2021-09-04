Red Wings: Nedeljkovic Success is Key for Team Improvement
Alex Nedeljkovic is one of the many new faces on the Detroit Red Wings roster – and he may be the most important for the team’s improvement. Detroit’s Former goaltender Jonathan Bernier may not be in line to win a Vezina, but he was rock solid with the Red Wings, offering a stabilizing presence in net. Even in Detroit’s worst season in decades, he managed to hold a save percentage of .907 in 46 starts in 2019-20.octopusthrower.com
Comments / 0