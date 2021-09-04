This Labor Day, it's a new day for organized labor in the United States

Find out how the labor movement influenced the holiday's inception. Labor Day in the United States takes place annually on the first Monday in September. While some may associate this holiday with summer nearing its end, the day as a whole dates back to the late 1800s, and it was meant to create fair treatment for workers. According to Teresa Ghilarducci, Bernard L. and Irene Schwartz professor of economics and the director of the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis (SCEPA), the year 1883 is when members of the labor movement specifically disputed overwhelming working hours. And per History.com, the average American worked 12-hour shifts over seven days a week to make a living. While his name is still unknown, a New York City carpenter led the charge of the labor movement, which was comprised of auto, steel, and mine workers, to push for 10-hour workdays and honor laborers by making a holiday in their name during the first week of September.