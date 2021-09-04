CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Labor Day, it's a new day for organized labor in the United States

New Jersey Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were The Purple People. Or The Blue People — depending on who you ask. Workers, coming out for their lunch break at the Dye Specialty Corporation factory on Route 440 in Jersey City (now defunct). Blue, from head to foot. "We would laugh, we would giggle," said Angelica Santomauro,...

www.njherald.com

Comments / 2

 

Honoring American Workers: The Origin of Labor Day

In the United States, Labor Day – the first Monday in September – is traditionally viewed as the unofficial end of summer. Some people choose to celebrate this day with picnics or cookouts, while others prefer road trips, fireworks, shopping trips, and parades. But do you know the interesting history...
The History of Labor Day and Why We Celebrate It Every Year

Find out how the labor movement influenced the holiday's inception. Labor Day in the United States takes place annually on the first Monday in September. While some may associate this holiday with summer nearing its end, the day as a whole dates back to the late 1800s, and it was meant to create fair treatment for workers. According to Teresa Ghilarducci, Bernard L. and Irene Schwartz professor of economics and the director of the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis (SCEPA), the year 1883 is when members of the labor movement specifically disputed overwhelming working hours. And per History.com, the average American worked 12-hour shifts over seven days a week to make a living. While his name is still unknown, a New York City carpenter led the charge of the labor movement, which was comprised of auto, steel, and mine workers, to push for 10-hour workdays and honor laborers by making a holiday in their name during the first week of September.
Nabisco workers on strike in 5 states over pensions, outsourcing

Nabisco workers in five states are on strike over changes to work schedules and overtime being sought by the maker of Oreos, Ritz Crackers, Chips Ahoy! and other popular snack foods. The walkout began on Aug. 10 at a biscuit bakery in Portland, Ore., and has since swelled to about...
TODAY'S LABOR HISTORY

​This week’s Labor History Today podcast: Marching on Washington: civil rights to voting rights. Last week's show: Sacco and Vanzetti; Midnight in Vehicle City. A Labor Day poll by the Gallup Organization find that 65 percent of Americans approve of unions, the public’s highest rating since 2003. Support for unions had been rising since hitting its lowest point of 48 percent in 2009. The highest approval ratings ever were in 1953 and 1957: 75 percent. 2020.
How Labor Day Was Created in New York City

Labor Day is a New York City-born and bred holiday first celebrated this week on September 5, 1882. Of all the national holidays, Labor Day seems to be the one that most people know almost nothing about. But, after this week’s column you’ll be able to tell all your friends why we have the first Monday of every September off.
On Labor Day, mayoral candidates unite in fight for workplace equity

In a sea of political signs and union flags, all five major mayoral candidates came together to celebrate workers and rally for worker protections on Labor Day — just about a week before an increasingly heated campaign culminates in the Sept. 14 preliminary election. The “Frontline First” event, held outdoors...
Labor Day 2021: UNITE HERE, the 2020 Elections and Beyond

Many weeks after Democrats swept the Georgia Senate runoff elections, the right-wing extremists’ January 6th assault on Congress saturated the news cycle. The Capitol insurrection and the debate about an independent and nonpartisan investigation overshadowed the compelling story of how Democrats prevailed in both the November 2020 election and the Georgia runoffs. The lessons of the elections are most relevant for the 2022 mid-terms-–notably, the impact of UNITE HERE’s “safe and contactless” door-to-door canvassing to turn out Democratic voters.
Approval of labor unions highest since 1965

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 3, 2021) — Americans’ approval of labor unions has been trending upward in recent years and is now at its highest point in more than half a century, according to Gallup’s annual poll. Sixty-eight percent of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest Gallup has measured since 1965.
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
When Workers Prosper, America Does Too

Labor Day is commonly thought of as the last blast of summer – the transition from the lazy, hazy days to the regular grind. During my teaching and coaching years, Labor Day meant meeting new faces at the high school and the launch of the fall sports season. What gets...
Relax, it’s Labor Day

Monday is Labor Day, and it’s somewhat ironic that a day devoted to celebrating the American workforce is a day that most of us strive to do anything but work. That’s perfectly OK. In fact, that’s kinda what the holiday is all about. According to the Department of Labor, Labor...
A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
The irony of a labor shortage on Labor Day

I cannot be the only person who finds it ironic that on Monday, we celebrated Labor Day across the United States, yet we have an overwhelming shortage of workers across the country. In every single industry from healthcare to hospitality, people are simply not working. When the pandemic began and businesses were closed, I completely understood the thought that we needed to assist families by providing additional benefits through the state or federal government to keep them fed and housed. However, I’m a firm believer that in most situations, it’s time to cut off the gravy train and get people back to work.

