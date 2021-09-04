CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lawndale Shooting Wounds Five, Gunman Flees In Black Nissan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for suspects after five people were shot in Lawndale early Saturday morning. About 12:12 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue, five people were in a large group when they were shot, authorities said. The shots possibly came from an unknown person inside a black four-door Nissan.

Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Chicago, ILcwbchicago.com

Man beaten, critically injured in Wrigleyville overnight

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a group of people attacked him following an incident on the plaza in front of Wrigley Field early Sunday, according to Chicago police. One person is in custody, and charges were still pending Sunday afternoon, a police spokesperson said, citing preliminary information.
Lackawanna Ledger

One Dead, 11 Wounded In Minneapolis Shooting

One man is dead and 11 other people injured following a shooting in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Minneapolis Police initially tweeted that 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries” and urged people to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The department later revised its total in … Read more.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Person shot to death in Englewood: police

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

Two backyard shootings within four blocks of each other occurred a little over an hour apart early Monday on the South Side. A 22-year-old man was standing in his backyard about 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

4 wounded in shooting at festival near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Four people were wounded in a shooting at a festival in Independence, Missouri, prompting police to use Facebook to urge parents to pick up their children from the event. Independence police responded to the shooting at the SantaCaliGon Festival Sunday night. “Parents, if you have a...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago police seeking trio of subway attackers behind forcible robbery

Three men are accused of forcibly robbing a man inside one of Chicago’s Red Line transit stations earlier in the week, police said Thursday. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is searching for the three men who approached their 23-year-old victim minutes before midnight on Monday and "took his personal property by force." The victim was inside a Red Line station at 300 South State Street in the Loop at the time.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two wounded in broad daylight shooting

NEWBURGH – Two men, ages 29 ad 21, were wounded and taken to the hospital when gunfire rang out shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Newburgh. City police had the area on William Street blocked off with yellow crime scene tape as the investigation was underway. A police source...
Warren, RInbcboston.com

2 Dead, Including Gunman, in RI Shooting: Reports

Two people were fatally shot in Warren, Rhode Island, Thursday, including a man with a gun, a law enforcement source told NBC affiliate WJAR. The gunman has died, the source said. After earlier reports the gunman was killed by a police officer, investigators are looking into whether the victim killed himself.
Washington, DCwwnytv.com

Police: 3 killed, 3 wounded in shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department says three people were killed and three others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Northwest Washington. Information posted on the police department’s Twitter account says the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. EDT in the 600 block of Longfellow...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

2 boys shot while standing on front porch on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Two boys were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence on Chicago's West Side Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of West Augusta. At about 10:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were standing on the porch of the residence when a person in a silver SUV fired shots.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Man, 21, charged in fatal Austin shooting

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in Austin in July. Ladarius Scott faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police identified Scott as one of the offenders who shot and killed a 29-year-old man on July 16 in the 700 block of North Lockwood.
Anchorage Daily News

Woman wounded in East Anchorage shooting

A woman was shot and wounded Thursday morning in East Anchorage, police said. Officers were called to the 100 block of North Hoyt Street around 10:30 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body, police wrote in a statement. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Pablo Police Release Dramatic Surveillance Video Of Brazen Afternoon Shooting

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Investigators released dramatic surveillance video Friday of a brazen July shooting amid heavy afternoon traffic on San Pablo Dam Road that left a driver severely injured. San Pablo police said officers responded to the 3500 Block of San Pablo Dam Road for a report of a shooting at 4:42 p.m. on July 1st. Upon arrival, they discovered a black sedan with a bullet riddled windshield. The wounded driver was rushed to a local hospital with severe injuries. The shooter’s vehicle had fled. The ensuing investigation including the surveillance video determined that a suspect vehicle with multiple occupants drove up to the sedan that was in the opposite lane, turning into the Plaza Sobrante shopping area. As the suspect vehicle pulls up along side, the video shows a backseat passenger, pull out a handgun and fire several bullets into the windshield. Investigators hoped releasing the video will generate leads in locating the black, late-model Honda crossover. Detectives are asking for information leading to the identity of the suspects or their vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 510-215-3150. All callers can remain anonymous.
Melbourne, FLfox35orlando.com

Barbershop owner shoots masked gunman

A barber opened fire after he said a person entered his shop with a gun. It happened over the weekend in Melbourne and the owner of that barbershop talked only to FOX 35 News.

