AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC could not overcome a four-goal deficit and lost to FC Dallas for the second straight time in its inaugural season, falling 5-3 in Q2 Stadium. FC Dallas took advantage of Austin FC mistakes playing the ball from the back to take an early 1-0 lead in the first five minutes. Austin FC answered with a Julio Cascante header in the 13th minute. Then, things got ugly. USMNT member Ricardo Pepi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute. In the blink of an eye, FC Dallas put away two more goals after Pepi's to make it 4-1 by halftime.