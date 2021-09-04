CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ranking the Houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

By Robert Niles
Theme Park Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 4, 2021, 3:21 AM · For Halloween Horror Night's 30th year, Universal Orlando has leaned into the event's three-decade history to fill this year's edition with callbacks. That doesn't mean a newbie won't enjoy the event. Universal knows how to program entertainment for multiple levels of fans, after all. But the more you know about the 30 years of Halloween Horror Nights, the more you may find here.

