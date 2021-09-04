Ranking the Houses at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Movies that last a couple of hours can cost tens of millions of dollars to produce. Theme park rides are even shorter—rarely lasting more than several minutes from start to finish—but are often built on bigger budgets. As part of its best value theme park report, Money.co.uk looked at the budgets of 15 iconic rides and their cinematic counterparts to see how they compared. Unsurprisingly, Disney's network of parks is home to some of the costliest movie-inspired rides on Earth. Splash Mountain in Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland in California, and Walt Disney World in Florida boasts the biggest gap between the ride budget and the budget of the original film. The log flume ride cost roughly $224 million to construct, while 1946's Song of the South was made for $2.1 million. Disney is also responsible for the second-biggest gap on the list. The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Disney World cost $25 million to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs's (1937) budget of $1.5 million.