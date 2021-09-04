CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo Paralympics: Hannah Cockroft overcomes freak hand injury to cruise to seventh career gold

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
 7 days ago

Wheelchair racing star Hannah Cockroft shrugged off a freak injury to smash her own Paralympic record as she cruised to the seventh gold of her glittering career in rain-soaked Tokyo.

The 29-year-old suffered a nasty cut after catching her right hand in her chair less than an hour before dominantly defending her T34 800m crown in testing conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

She sported strapping on the wound, which was also covered by custom-made 3D printed gloves – manufactured by her GB teammate Richard Chiassaro – to provide additional grip in the wet weather.

Yorkshire-born Cockroft feared doctors may recommend a withdrawal but doggedly battled on and insisted she would have been on the start line “even if my hand’s fallen off”.

“To come here with a gammy hand, I’m happy,” she said. “I put my hand through the wheel, while the chair was moving – I’ve never done it before.

“Wheelchairs and rain don’t mix so I slipped off the rim and there’s not really much space to slip into so it went straight in.

“My hand went straight round but luckily a coach was stood with me. It’s pretty bloody but it’s fine.”

Asked if she considered pulling out, she replied: “No. Never. The doctors and everyone looked like they were going to lean that way but I was ‘no way.’

“Even if my hand’s fallen off I was going to be on that start line. My hand’s a bit sore so I’m struggling to grip a little bit so they just tied my hand a bit tighter.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t rain. Obviously it’s been a shocking few days for the rain but there we go.”

Cockroft showed no ill-effects as she once again blew away her rivals.

She powered out of the blocks and finished more than 10 seconds ahead of British silver medallist Kare Adenegan in a time of 1:48.99, before laughing as she declared herself “gutted” to be just 0.12secs outside her own world record, set in Switzerland earlier this year.

American Alexa Halko prevented ParalympicsGB dominating the podium as she took bronze in 2:02.22, just under seven seconds ahead of fourth-placed Briton Fabienne Andre.

Having already retained her 100m title on this track on Sunday, she heads home four golds short of matching Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as Britain’s most successful athletics Paralympian after bursting on to the scene with her headline-grabbing performances at London 2012.

Cockroft believes she is capable of even faster track times and would relish an opportunity to work with a Formula One team to further streamline already-exceptional performances.

Her boyfriend, fellow GB athlete Nathan Maguire – winner of a silver in Friday’s 4x100m universal relay – failed to make it past the heats of the men’s T54 800m, a race won by 10-time world champion Marcel Hug, who collaborated with Swiss engineers to design his chair.

“I would love that and love the investment, because if you look at this chair it’s not aerodynamic, it’s not the best it could be,” she said.

“My chair is as light as it can go but what else can we change, down through my helmet, or my gloves or my push technique?

“There’s so many things we could look at but as athletes we don’t have the money to put ourselves in a wind chamber or do any of those things so we’re lucky this time we’ve had these rather snazzy suits [skin-tight kits] made.

“Rich [Chiassaro] went in a wind tunnel and designed these – I then redesigned them for a woman, but we need more like that.

“It can’t happen every four years, it has to happen every year so when we get to that start line we know our equipment is the absolute best. Marcel absolutely destroyed it – what’s to say if Nathan wasn’t in that chair he could have won more medals.”

Although Cockroft remains in a class of her own, Coventry-born Adenegan was satisfied with a second silver behind her compatriot in Japan and hopes to close the gap before Paris 2024.

“I did what I expected and wanted here and to get two season’s bests when it matters shows that all the hard work to peak on time paid off,” said the 20-year-old.

“It’s been a really tough couple of years for all of us, so I’m really pleased with how I performed.

“Hannah sets a great standard but I’m always trying to improve on what I’ve done.

“I improved on how I performed in Rio, so hopefully Paris will be an improvement on what I did this time.”

SportsPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics 2020: Hannah Cockroft concerned by impact of empty stadiums after winning 100m gold

Hannah Cockroft was the first British athlete to race in Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, the first to break a world record and the first to offer a honest take on the potential impact of empty stadiums on the Paralympic movement.The Halifax hurricane blew at all-time high speed to win gold in the T34 100m, leaving devastation in her wake and setting a massive new world record of 16.39 seconds.But for Cockroft it was quiet, too quiet.After all, wheelchair racing’s greatest of all time saw the stunning 60,000 seater arena packed to the rafters in 2019, playing her part in its official...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Hannah Cockroft storms to sixth Paralympic gold as Kare Adenegan claims silver

British wheelchair star Hannah Cockroft picked up the sixth gold medal of her illustrious Paralympic career by powering to T34 100 victory in a world-record time of 16.39.The 29-year-old lowered her own global best by 0.18 seconds at the National Stadium in Tokyo with compatriot Kare Adenegan in second.Silver medallist Adenegan, who finished in a time of 17.03, made the stronger start of the two before her dominant team-mate surged clear to once again claim top spot on the podium.Gold and a HUGE World Record for @HCDream2012 🥇Tokyo Tornado! Hurricane Hannah!#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/jR8jNZOZy7— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 29, 2021Glory moved...
Behind Viral VideosHouston Chronicle

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
FIFABBC

Sarina Wiegman: New England boss on her vision for success

Sarina Wiegman met the English media in person for the first time at Wembley on Thursday and the conversation was dominated by one thing - what is her plan to win the European Championship?. She was not flustered, and when asked if she was aware of the expectation which comes...
TennisThe Independent

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

Here’s a look at some of the key statistics of British tennis star Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open. Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Louisville native Oksana Masters cruises to Paralympic gold in Tokyo

Oksana Masters credits resiliency and determination for being a nine-time Paralympic medalist, including gold in her classification of a hand-cycle time trials event in Tokyo. Masters persevered through years in Ukrainian orphanages and with birth defects believed to be the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world’s worst nuclear accident. She was...
Richland, WATri-City Herald

Former Tri-Citian captures gold at Paralympics in Tokyo

Roxanne Trunnell earned a gold medal on Friday at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Trunnell, who grew up in Richland, earned the medal in the Dressage Individual Test — Grade 1. Trunnell, riding her horse Dolton, scored at 81.464 rating to finish first in the event. She advances to...
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara wins gold

Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with...

