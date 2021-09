I get calls from buyers now and then saying they’ve written several offers with their agent and they want to fire them and use me because they are sure their agent is “doing something wrong...” I’ll ask them if their agent is not telling them about properties, not returning calls, not available to show properties, etc. Usually that’s not the case so I tell them their agent seems to be doing a good job for them. It’s just tough when inventory is low like it is now and the best homes often attract multiple offers.