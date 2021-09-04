Surprising Discovery of Light-Induced Shape Shifting of MXenes

Simple creation of a super multi-element catalyst homogeneously containing 14 elements. A research group in Japan has successfully developed a “nanoporous super multi-element catalyst”[1] that contains 14 elements[2] which are mixed uniformly at the atomic level and used as a catalyst. A high-entropy alloy composed of 10 or more elements may act as a catalyst to exhibit” omnipotency and versatility” being able to freely modify its morphology and become active according to the reaction field. However, so far, it has not been easy to produce entropy alloys composed of more than 10 elements. The reason is the existence of combinations of some elements that are hard to be mixed, like water and oil.