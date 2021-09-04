CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprising Discovery of Light-Induced Shape Shifting of MXenes

By University of Konstanz
scitechdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltrafast laser spectroscopy allows observing the motion of atoms at their natural time scales in the range of femtoseconds, the millionth of a billionth of a second. Electron microscopy, on the other hand, provides atomic spatial resolution. By combining electrons and photons in one instrument, the group of Professor Peter Baum at the University of Konstanz has developed some of the fastest electron microscopes for obtaining detailed insight into materials and their dynamics at ultimate resolutions in both space and time.

