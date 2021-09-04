Harrisonville rallies to give Maryville second-straight loss
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Matt Webb’s Maryville Spoofhounds are not ones for moral victories. For the second-straight week, the Hounds (0-2) traveled two hours for a football game against a top-5 team in a higher classification than themselves. After Class 3 No. 1 Blair Oaks handed Maryville a 40-6 loss last week, the Spoofhounds held a halftime lead at Class 4 No. 5 Harrisonville (2-0) on Friday, but they couldn’t hang on and were dealt a 28-20 loss.www.maryvilleforum.com
