Kimi Raikkonen has announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of this season. The 2007 world champion was out of contract at Alfa Romeo at the end of the year and has decided that this will be his last season at the age of 41. The Finn has won 21 grands prix in his career — leaving him 15th on the list of all-time winners — with his last victory coming at the 2018 United States Grand Prix when racing for Ferrari.