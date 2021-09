Luxury minimalist Swedish menswear brand Séfr is back for Spring/Summer 2022 with its “Ommi” collection. Inspired by the text of the poet Mahmoud Darwish (and composition by Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife), “Ommi,” or mother, is all about the inevitable journey life takes. With this in mind, the poem speaks on how “that there is no bread nor coffee that tastes as good as the one his mother makes,” and overall it is about reflecting on how we are born, we learn, and we make something for ourselves.