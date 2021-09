This Saturday marks a major milestone in the history of America. It's the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on New York and Washington D.C. It's a day many of us who were alive and old enough to witness it will never, ever forget. For me, the memories are still so fresh and vivid it feels like it only happened a couple of years ago. To mark the occasion and honor those who lost lives that incredibly difficult day, the Grand Ole Opry is hosting a two-hour show you'll be able to watch from the comfort of your home.