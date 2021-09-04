How Texas abortion law is undermining Native American women's reproductive justice
For Native American women living on tribal lands, obtaining an abortion has long been a difficult and daunting process. For Native women in Texas, that challenge has been magnified after the U.S. Supreme Court refused this week to block the state's ban on most abortions, underscoring the unique health disparities that Indigenous women have long faced and the potential threats to their health, said Charon Asetoyer, executive director of the Native American Women's Health Education Resource Center.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 62