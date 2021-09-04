CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

How Texas abortion law is undermining Native American women's reproductive justice

By Erik Ortiz
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Native American women living on tribal lands, obtaining an abortion has long been a difficult and daunting process. For Native women in Texas, that challenge has been magnified after the U.S. Supreme Court refused this week to block the state's ban on most abortions, underscoring the unique health disparities that Indigenous women have long faced and the potential threats to their health, said Charon Asetoyer, executive director of the Native American Women's Health Education Resource Center.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 62

NBC News

NBC News

198K+
Followers
28K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Deer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Native American#The U S Supreme Court#Indigenous#Comanche#Indian Health Service#Ihs#American Indians#Alaska Natives#Congress#Gop#Justice Department#The University Of Kansas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Florida 'anti-riot' law

A federal judge in Florida blocked enforcement of that state's "anti-riot" law passed in the wake of last year's racial justice protests, calling the law overbroad and unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker granted a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law, which was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

The youngest congressman spent 9/11 with the president

WASHINGTON — Adam Putnam was part of a welcoming committee making small talk with President George W. Bush outside Emma Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla., when White House Chief of Staff Andrew H. Card interrupted. "You have a phone call waiting," Card told Bush. "I'll be right there," Bush...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

How September 11 changed security in America

People take more responsibility for their own security after the September 11 terrorist attacks, and screenings at airports and large public events became commonplace. “I think it made everybody aware that defense of the country is not just for those in uniform,” former Homeland Security secretary Michael Chertoff tells NBC News’ Pete Williams.Sept. 10, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy