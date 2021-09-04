CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football's dirty secret predates Bishop Sycamore

By Will Leitch, author of "How Lucky", Deadspin founder
Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, the college football season kicks off in full force; here in Athens, Georgia, I know people who have already put up their tailgate tents, and we’re still a week away from the home opener. (They’ve gotten rained on a lot.) College football has experienced a substantial amount of turmoil in recent months — and it is at last becoming increasingly obvious that this is and probably has always been semipro football, not “college” football. The games are being played on college campuses, and these kids are, in fact, going to college classes, at least occasionally. The veil is gone. People still love it, but we know now what it is.

