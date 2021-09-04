Washington column for Sept. 2

The Smoots’ and Clatterbucks’ reunions that were scheduled for Sept. 5, have both been canceled due to concerns of COVID-19. They are hoping for next year. The Celebration of Life for Olivia Grace Clatterbuck that had been scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Washington Fire Hall has also been postponed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Rappahannock County. We hope to be able to have it in January 2022, as a combined celebration of Olivia’s life and a celebration of what would have been Olivia’s eighth birthday.