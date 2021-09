LOS ANGELES — The Atlanta Braves will get the best the Dodgers have to offer this week. The San Francisco Giants? Not quite. Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer are lined up to start the three-game series against the Braves beginning Monday. All three will be starting on five days’ rest. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the trio will be on four days’ rest for their next starts — which means Urias will start the middle game of next weekend’s showdown series in San Francisco with Buehler on Sunday.