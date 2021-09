The U.S. war in Afghanistan basically ended this past week. After 20 years, America’s longest war came to a close with the last U.S. troops exiting Kabul. But U.S. service members around the world were still very busy, evacuating Americans, Afghans and others out of the clutches of the new Taliban rulers. Including those stationed at the massive American Ramstein Airbase in Germany, a key transit hub for those leaving Afghanistan and going on to the U.S.