'Cyrano' Review: A Dashing Peter Dinklage Offers a Fresh Spin on a Romantic Classic

By Peter Debruge
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish audiences have long been partial to Romeo and Juliet, but in this critic’s outside-the-box opinion, Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” is the more romantic play. For starters, its tragedy hinges not on teenage impatience and suicide but deep, long-unrequited affection. Convinced that his physical appearance makes him unworthy of his beloved Roxanne, the chivalrous Cyrano dares not express his ardor directly, ultimately taking his secret to the grave. And yet, Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers is told and retold infinitely more often than Rostand’s.

www.middletownpress.com

