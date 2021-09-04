'Cyrano' Review: A Dashing Peter Dinklage Offers a Fresh Spin on a Romantic Classic

There was something moving and even poignant in watching the MGM Lion logo roaring once again at the opening of director Joe Wright’s new musical adaptation of Cyrano last night at the Telluride Film Festival, where this lovely new telling of the classic story of Cyrano de Bergerac had its world premiere. Both MGM and de Bergerac have had a storied history in show business, both still very alive in a series of reincarnations. MGM in its golden era was the movie musical factory, but it has been some time that the studio has taken on one of this scale. It is just like old times, eh? Fortunately, this Cyrano is worthy of the tradition — and then some.