CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley take Paralympic silver after defeat to Dutch duo

By Ed Elliot
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgNYT_0bmTXIsu00

British wheelchair tennis pair Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley won Paralympic silver after being outclassed by Holland’s Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot in the women’s doubles final in Tokyo

Shuker and Whiley went down in straight sets in just over an hour against the top seeds at Ariake Tennis Park, losing 6-0 6-1.

Despite Saturday’s comprehensive defeat, second place on the podium was an upgrade for the GB duo, who claimed bronze at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Van Koot and De Groot were on opposite sides of the net for the gold medal match in Brazil five years ago, with the former coming out on top alongside Jiske Griffioen, while the latter was partnered by Marjolein Buis.

They combined to devastating effect this time around as second seeds Shuker and Whiley were unable to gain a foothold in a match which swiftly became a formality.

De Groot had already claimed the singles title in Japan following Friday’s victory over home favourite Yui Kamiji while for Van Koot, the win was revenge after losing out on individual bronze to Whiley.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Shuker
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Jordanne Whiley
Person
Yui Kamiji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Paralympic#Dutch#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyNBC San Diego

More Than 180 Openly LGBTQ+ Athletes in Tokyo – Their Biggest Moments

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been historic for many reasons, but for the LGBTQ+ community, they have a special meaning. There were at least 180 out athletes competing in Tokyo in nearly every sport, according to Outsports. That's three times more than the 56 openly out athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Behind Viral VideosHouston Chronicle

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
TennisThe Independent

Emma Raducanu: Key stats explained ahead of US Open final

Here’s a look at some of the key statistics of British tennis star Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier to reach the final of a Grand Slam with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Maria Sakkari at the US Open. Raducanu was born in Canada (although she represents...
TennisKEYT

Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics. The Dutch have excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game. She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches. The Dutch won their first gold earlier this week in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson. They picked up a second when Diede de Groot defeated Japan’s Yui Kamijiare in women’s singles. They also have finalists in all three gold-medal matches on the final day of wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Jordanne Whiley suffer semi-final defeats

Dreams of a second successive all-British Paralympic men’s wheelchair tennis final were extinguished as Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered last-four defeats in Tokyo Defending champion Reid lost 6-3 6-2 to world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda, before Rio silver medallist Hewett was beaten 6-4 7-6 (5) by Holland’s Tom Egberink.The British pair will battle each other for bronze on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Centre.Alfie Hewett will take on Gordon Reid for the bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 #ParalympicsGB #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/IH55sJkhHM— LTA (@the_LTA) September 2, 2021Before then they are scheduled to unite for Friday’s doubles final, seeking to upgrade the silver they won together in Brazil five years ago with a rematch against French reigning champions Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.Fellow GB player Jordanne Whiley will also seek to salvage singles bronze following a 6-4 6-2 last-four defeat to Dutch top seed Diede De Groot in the women’s draw.The 29-year-old will take on another player from the Netherlands, Aniek Van Koot, on Saturday with the final podium place at stake.
Cheney, WAewu.edu

Another Silver at Paralympics for ’21 EWU Graduate

Jaleen Roberts grabbed her second silver medal in four days at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. After capturing a silver medal in the women’s long jump T37 event on Aug. 29., Roberts, who was born with cerebral palsy, ran her personal best in the 100 meter dash T37 final Wednesday, Sept. 1, to earn another silver.
Salem, MASalem News

Smith wins silver medal at Paralympics

The first time Leanne Smith swam with her aquatic therapist, the journey was as a simple as getting from one end of the pool to the other. Seven years later, she's overcome the odds — and Paralympic swimming has taken her on a journey all over the globe. Now, Smith...
MusicInternational Business Times

Paralympian, Nurse, Musician: Manami Ito, Japan's Show-stealing Violinist

Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm. The Japanese musician enthralled a nation with her brief but show-stealing performance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, and playing violin isn't even her day job.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics: Andy Lapthorne ‘still battling’ after wheelchair tennis defeat

Andy Lapthorne is battling a lot more than his wheelchair tennis rivals right now.He hasn’t won yet, but he’s on match point having taken the crucial first step, speaking out about serious mental health issues.The quad king retained his Wimbledon doubles title in July, the 14th grand slam of his career, and still has a shot at a fourth Paralympic medal despite this singles defeat in Tokyo.His biggest challenges come off the court, in challenging a negative spiral of loneliness from constant travel on tour, inflamed by Covid bubbles, at its roots a fear of vulnerability planted by his upbringing....
TennisBirmingham Star

Laxman, Sehwag hail Bhavina Patel for Paralympics silver

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman lavished praises on India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel after she won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Sehwag hailed Bhavina's "wonderful display of focus, hard work, and mental strength" in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy