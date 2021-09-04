CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Harry and Meghan Lifetime film slammed for ‘sick’ scene in which Duchess dies in car crash like Princess Diana

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dz2A_0bmTWnsG00

Lifetime ’s new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film has been met with outrage for including a dream sequence in which the Duchess of Sussex dies in a car accident.

Airing on Lifetime on Monday (6 September), Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palac e dramatises the events that led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their royal duties in 2020 and their subsequent tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It is the network’s third film about the royal couple, following on from 2018’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal .

In a series of new images released on Friday (3 September), Meghan (Sydney Morton) is shown in a car crash similar to the one that killed Princess Diana in 1997.

She is seen surrounded by photographers while lying under an overturned car as Harry (Jordan Dean) tries to open the door.

The scene plays out in the film as part of a dream sequence, with Meghan then waking up next to Harry and their son Archie.

Nonetheless, the photos were widely condemned on social media, with Twitter users branding the scene “distasteful” and “sick”.

“Who thought this was a good idea?” asked Fox presenter Elizabeth MacDonald, while another tweet branded the pictures: “Sick. Sick. Sick.”

“Lifetime movie stoops to new low of tastelessness,” one Twitter user wrote. “New film inspired by Princess Diana’s death sparks outrage. As it should. Harry drawing a parallel between his mother and his wife is a joke.”

“I find it incredible the depths of depravity people will go to these days,” another tweet read. “How utterly distasteful. How would the producers like a movie about their partner dying in a car crash?”

The Independent has contacted Lifetime for comment.

Comments / 78

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duchess#Traffic Accident#Movies#British Royal Family#Harry Meghan#A Royal Romance#Bunneeshelton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Posted by
The Independent

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan ‘furious’ about being photographed at medical centre after miscarriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “furious” after a photographer snapped pictures of them leaving a medical appointment following Meghan’s miscarriage, a new biography of the couple has claimed.Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, was unauthorised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but quotes royal sources and examines reports of momentous events that have taken place over the course of the couple’s relationship.It charts everything that has happened to the Sussexes since they met, from the lead-up to the couple stepping down as senior royals, to their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'snug' home near royal in-laws

Before buying their £11million mansion in LA, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in several royal residences in the UK, including the modest Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Apartment 1A, the Prince and Princess of Kent in Apartment 10,...
Posted by
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Royal Family fury as Prince George’s brutal mocking not as bad as The Crown: ‘Tosh!’

Commentators were incensed after the new show The Prince, depicting Prince George as a spoilt child, was released in the US by broadcaster HBO. It shows the young royal – who is just eight years old – and his fictional trials and tribulations behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, with the likes of his parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, both appearing as well.
CelebritiesElle

Royal Staffers Have Reportedly Taken Back Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Royal staffers who made bullying allegations against Meghan Markle earlier this year have reportedly rescinded their complaints. In March, Meghan's communications secretary Jason Knauf told The Times that in 2018 she had driven 'two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.'. After...
CelebritiesTelegraph

I served Prince Harry champagne at 5am, says waitress who went on to star in Princess Diana musical

A British actress who once served Prince Harry drinks at a party has appeared as Diana, Princess of Wales, in a new Netflix trailer of the controversial musical. Jeanna de Waal, who grew up in Solihull before making her name on Broadway, stars in Diana: A True Musical Story, the latest in a series of films and television shows about the late princess and the Royal family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy