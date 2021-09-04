CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley take Paralympic silver after defeat to Dutch duo

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GB pair lost 6-0 6-1 to Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot in just over an hour. British wheelchair tennis pair Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley won Paralympic silver after being outclassed by Holland’s Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot in the women’s doubles final in Tokyo.

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Shuker
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Jordanne Whiley
Person
Yui Kamiji
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Paralympic#Dutch#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Behind Viral VideosHouston Chronicle

Anastasia Pagonis is battling for her first gold at the Paralympics. On TikTok, she fights to normalize blindness.

Twelve-year old Anastasia Pagonis's soccer career had begun to stall. As she put it, "I was getting kicked in the face with the soccer ball too much." The problem was as simple as it was devastating: Pagonis was losing her vision. Her doctor suggested swimming would be a safer sport, and, after some initial stumbles, she dove in. Now, years after becoming completely blind, Pagonis is a world-record holder and preparing to compete in the Paralympics in Tokyo this week - where more than 4,000 disabled athletes will represent their nations just weeks after the Summer Olympics concluded.
Tenniskion546.com

Dutch on course again in wheelchair tennis at Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Netherlands is showing its dominance again in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympics. The Dutch have excelled in the sport since Esther Vergeer dominated the game. She retired in 2013 with seven Paralympic titles and a winning streak of 470 matches. The Dutch won their first gold earlier this week in Quad Doubles as Sam Schroder and Niels Vink defeated the Australian pair of Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson. They picked up a second when Diede de Groot defeated Japan’s Yui Kamijiare in women’s singles. They also have finalists in all three gold-medal matches on the final day of wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic Games.
TennisShropshire Star

A silver lining for Jordanne Whiley’s Games

Jordanne Whiley leaves Tokyo with no regrets at the end of a long Paralympic journey as her fourth Games ended with doubles silver. The Halesowen wheelchair tennis star fell to 6-0 6-1 defeat alongside Lucy Shuker at the hands of Dutch duo Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in Tokyo.
Cheney, WAewu.edu

Another Silver at Paralympics for ’21 EWU Graduate

Jaleen Roberts grabbed her second silver medal in four days at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. After capturing a silver medal in the women’s long jump T37 event on Aug. 29., Roberts, who was born with cerebral palsy, ran her personal best in the 100 meter dash T37 final Wednesday, Sept. 1, to earn another silver.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Laxman, Sehwag hail Bhavina Patel for Paralympics silver

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman lavished praises on India's para table tennis player Bhavina Patel after she won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Sehwag hailed Bhavina's "wonderful display of focus, hard work, and mental strength" in the...
MusicInternational Business Times

Paralympian, Nurse, Musician: Manami Ito, Japan's Show-stealing Violinist

Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm. The Japanese musician enthralled a nation with her brief but show-stealing performance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, and playing violin isn't even her day job.
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Norman takes silver medal in Paralympic Triathalon

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Grace Norman made history in 2016 as the first female Paralympic gold medalist in the triathlon. The 23-year-old became a three-time Paralympic medalist when she took silver in the triathlon with a time of 1:05:27 on August 29 in Tokyo. "This has been a long time coming,"...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Jordanne Whiley suffer semi-final defeats

Dreams of a second successive all-British Paralympic men’s wheelchair tennis final were extinguished as Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered last-four defeats in Tokyo Defending champion Reid lost 6-3 6-2 to world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda, before Rio silver medallist Hewett was beaten 6-4 7-6 (5) by Holland’s Tom Egberink.The British pair will battle each other for bronze on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Centre.Alfie Hewett will take on Gordon Reid for the bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 #ParalympicsGB #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/IH55sJkhHM— LTA (@the_LTA) September 2, 2021Before then they are scheduled to unite for Friday’s doubles final, seeking to upgrade the silver they won together in Brazil five years ago with a rematch against French reigning champions Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.Fellow GB player Jordanne Whiley will also seek to salvage singles bronze following a 6-4 6-2 last-four defeat to Dutch top seed Diede De Groot in the women’s draw.The 29-year-old will take on another player from the Netherlands, Aniek Van Koot, on Saturday with the final podium place at stake.
Sportsdallassun.com

Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra, Sundar win silver and bronze

Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy