Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley take Paralympic silver after defeat to Dutch duo

Dreams of a second successive all-British Paralympic men’s wheelchair tennis final were extinguished as Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett suffered last-four defeats in Tokyo Defending champion Reid lost 6-3 6-2 to world number one and home favourite Shingo Kunieda, before Rio silver medallist Hewett was beaten 6-4 7-6 (5) by Holland’s Tom Egberink.The British pair will battle each other for bronze on Saturday at Ariake Tennis Centre.Alfie Hewett will take on Gordon Reid for the bronze medal at #Tokyo2020 #ParalympicsGB #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/IH55sJkhHM— LTA (@the_LTA) September 2, 2021Before then they are scheduled to unite for Friday’s doubles final, seeking to upgrade the silver they won together in Brazil five years ago with a rematch against French reigning champions Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.Fellow GB player Jordanne Whiley will also seek to salvage singles bronze following a 6-4 6-2 last-four defeat to Dutch top seed Diede De Groot in the women’s draw.The 29-year-old will take on another player from the Netherlands, Aniek Van Koot, on Saturday with the final podium place at stake.