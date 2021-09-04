CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Pirates hold on to football dreams

By Jacob Vitali
Lowell Sun
Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — It’s football, but it’s different. The Massachusetts Pirates are members of the 11-team Indoor Football League. Games are fast-paced and high-scoring, played on a 50-yard indoor field. The fans are close to the action. After a Pirates home game, fans are permitted onto the field and allowed to take pictures or get autographs from their favorite players. When balls go into the stands, fans are allowed to keep them.

