Nearly 18 years after his sudden death, Kaley Cuoco is still missing her on-screen dad John Ritter. On Wednesday, ABC will honor the late Three’s Company actor with the special TV event Superstar: John Ritter. Ahead of the special airing, Kaley shared the trailer on Instagram where she can be heard saying that “John was like no one [she has] have ever met.” The clip also featured fellow Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, actor Bryan Cranston and others who look back at John’s legendary career through personal anecdotes.