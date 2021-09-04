CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkinson County, MS

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Wilkinson County, MS
State
Louisiana State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Index#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Emery County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Sunday to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are below advisory levels and will become light overnight.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions about how you are feeling. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures Sunday and Monday of 106 to 111 degrees. * WHERE...Western Pima County and Tohono O`odham Nation. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE Winds are below advisory levels and will become light overnight.
Yakima County, WAweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Yakima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Yakima AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT MONDAY The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until noon PDT Monday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guayanilla; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 134 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Palomas, Lluveras, Indios, Liborio Negron Torres and Magas Arriba. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier. * Until Monday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 4.0 feet tomorrow morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Salt Water Barrie 4.0 MSG unknown 3.7 3.7 3.7
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 08:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility of 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...Until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperature up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 09:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Daytime high temperatures in the mid 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coamo, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coamo; Juana Diaz; Orocovis; Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coamo in Puerto Rico Juana Diaz in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 119 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coamo, Villalba, Juana Diaz, Orocovis, Los Llanos, Guayabal, Luis Llorens Torres, Aguilita, Coto Laurel, Potala Pastillo, Capitanejo, Rio Canas Abajo, Playita Cortada, Mariano Colon and Palmarejo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 13:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 215 PM MDT At 149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homa Hills, or 9 miles north of Casper, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Antelope Hills around 155 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 190 and 204. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castle Country, Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Castle Country; Central Mountains; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Emery...western Carbon and southeastern Utah Counties through 145 PM MDT At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Price, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Price, Helper, Wellington, Hiawatha, Castle Gate, Coal City, Kenilworth and Wattis. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 220 and 244. Utah Route 10 between mile markers 64 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead to localized flooding in some areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior; Ponce and Vicinity; Western Interior Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sabana Grande, Las Marias, Lares, Ponce, Adjuntas, Yauco, Lajas, Guayanilla, Maricao, Guanica, Jayuya, southeastern San German, Utuado, Juana Diaz and Penuelas Municipalities through 330 PM AST At 157 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Tallaboa Alta, or over Penuelas, moving southwest around 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail will be possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ponce, Yauco, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Guanica, Sabana Grande, Utuado, San German, Lajas, Penuelas, Coto Laurel, Santo Domingo, Tallaboa Alta, Capitanejo, Palomas, Magas Arriba, Liborio Negron Torres, Tallaboa and Marueno. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Carbon County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 14:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Carbon FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BEAR BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY At 217 PM MDT, UDOT has reported a debris flow off of the Bear burn scar out of Crandall Canyon that is currently impacting US 6 near Castle Gate. The highway has been closed in both directions in this area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bear burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bear burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Helper and Castle Gate. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Palm Beach County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 04:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-11 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Palm Beach County through 530 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Indiantown to Fremd Village-Padgett Island. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Belle Glade, Pahokee, South Bay, Canal Point and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guayanilla; Sabana Grande; Yauco The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Guayanilla in Puerto Rico Sabana Grande in Puerto Rico Yauco in Puerto Rico * Until 330 PM AST. * At 134 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yauco, Guayanilla, Sabana Grande, Palomas, Lluveras, Indios, Liborio Negron Torres and Magas Arriba. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and ponding of water on roads and in poor drainage areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy