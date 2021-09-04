Letter: Chief Murray and the council are playing it by the book

To the editor -- This summer our community was shocked by two random gun-related tragedies. One man is paralyzed for life, a second dead and a woman critically injured. Subsequently, the Yakima City Council announced a search for ways to attenuate violence. To engage the citizenry in working toward a solution, Police Chief Murray recommended that we read David M. Kennedy’s, “Don’t Shoot: One Man, a Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner City America.” I accepted the challenge.