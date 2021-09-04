CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

6 cool treehouse Airbnbs within 2.5 hours of Charlotte

By Brianna Crane
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qiqsJ_0bmTMb4I00

If you’re looking for an experiential road trip, consider staying in one of these highly Instagrammable treehouses. There’s no better time to be immersed in the trees than fall.

Here are six cool rentable treehouses within 2.5 hours of Charlotte.

The Lost Treehouse of Lake Jocassee

What: This wooded treehouse retreat has a lofted queen bed and is only a mile from Devil’s Fork State Park and Lake Jocassee where there are hiking trails, waterfalls and trout fishing.

  • Location: Salem, S.C.; 2.5 hours from Charlotte
  • Specs: 2 guests, 1 bedroom (1 bed), 1.5 baths
  • Cost: $179/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DS3D_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYlh5_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2kNn_0bmTMb4I00

Luxury Treehouse in the heart of Columbia

What: This charming single-story treehouse overlooks a creek and features a hot tub, tons of lounge space, twinkly lights and an outdoor shower (!!).

  • Location: West Columbia, S.C.; 1.5 hours from Charlotte
  • Specs: 2 guests, 1 bedroom (2 beds), 1 bath
  • Cost: $250/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqnOb_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Piyv8_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeKlI_0bmTMb4I00

The Aerie – Treehouses of Serenity

What: Overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains, this modern treehouse retreat has breathtaking views and a modern, cozy interior. It’s a 10-minute drive from Asheville.

  • Location: Woodfin, N.C.; 2 hours from Charlotte
  • Specs: 4 guests, 1 bedroom (2 beds), 1 bath
  • Cost: $275/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7i0W_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWAIx_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IB2Lz_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSlkF_0bmTMb4I00

Luxurious, secluded romantic treehouse

What: If you’re looking for something between cushy accommodations and a rustic retreat, this luxury treehouse on 14 acres should do the trick. It has a bright white interior, a gas fireplace, hot tub and outdoor shower.

  • Location: Old Fort, N.C.; 1 hour 45 minutes from Charlotte
  • Specs: 2 guests, 1 bed, 1 bath
  • Cost: $350/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqf0w_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmACU_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AiUC_0bmTMb4I00

The Nook

What: Almost every piece of this restorative retreat was made by hand. It features an indoor swing, breakfast nook and cozy spots to rest and a private outdoor spa/bath. It’s a 15-minute drive to Asheville and an 8-minute drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

  • Location: Swannanoa, NC; 2 hours from Charlotte
  • Specs: 2 guests, 1 bed, 1 bath
  • Cost: $200/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kkrg6_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ce6UX_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huZZM_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShKxI_0bmTMb4I00

There’s a spa bath built into this private structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNUTr_0bmTMb4I00

Cherry Treesort “Big Nick”

What: If you’re looking for a family-sized treehouse, “Big Nick” sleeps 8 guests and is only 45 minutes from Charlotte.

  • Location: China Grove; 45 minutes from Charlotte
  • Specs: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms (3 beds), 1 bath
  • Cost: $175/night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj9Vd_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKzDs_0bmTMb4I00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgASv_0bmTMb4I00

Photos courtesy of each Airbnb’s host

The post 6 cool treehouse Airbnbs within 2.5 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
703
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
City
China Grove, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treehouses#Trout Fishing#Devil S Fork State Park#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Fall guide 2021: 23 must-do fall activities in and around Charlotte

Proudly presented by the Charlotte Knights. From baseball games to pumpkin patches, nothing beats fall at the ballpark. Head to charlotteknights.com to stay in the loop. It may still be warm outside, but the fall season is right around the corner. Pumpkin carving, pumpkin beer, apple picking, and hayrides are just a few of the activities going […] The post Fall guide 2021: 23 must-do fall activities in and around Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Wing guide: 14 must-try wing spots in Charlotte

This wing guide was first published in 2016 and was last updated on September 9, 2021. Axios Charlotte food guides are updated frequently, so if you have any wing feedback, send a note to charlotte@axios.com. The Panthers start their regular season this weekend, which means it’s time for wings. Here’s a quick guide to 14 […] The post Wing guide: 14 must-try wing spots in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 15007 Santa Lucia Dr.: $270,000 Neighborhood: Ballantyne Realtor: Olivia Hwang at The Redbud Group Features: Tons of natural light, living room fireplace, updated kitchen, dual sink in primary suite. Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath From […] The post Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

26-story tower with skyline views breaks ground soon in Dilworth

In a few months, two New York firms will begin construction on a pair of buildings on Morehead that have a combined 626 apartments. One of the buildings will be 26 stories — by far the tallest property in Dilworth. Spandrel Development Partners is working with Atalaya Capital Management on the massive mixed-use development at […] The post 26-story tower with skyline views breaks ground soon in Dilworth appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Where our readers were on 9/11

At 10am that day, as the second tower fell in New York, bankers poured out of the 60-story Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte. It was, after all, the tallest building between Atlanta and Philadelphia. WBTV had a studio Uptown then, and people gathered around to watch the scenes from New York and Washington […] The post Where our readers were on 9/11 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
California StatePosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Plaza Midwood home gets a new bedroom with California Closets

This content was created in partnership with California Closets. Danielle Whitherspoon’s new-build home in Plaza Midwood is gorgeous, but there was one room she felt wasn’t reaching its full potential. Luckily, the pros at California Closets were able to help her transform a downstairs flex room into a legit guest room with custom, wall-to-wall, built-in storage. It adds beauty, […] The post See inside: Plaza Midwood home gets a new bedroom with California Closets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Their stories aren’t extraordinary, util you put them together people from Charlotte to new York, in any big city, wondered if they would be hit next “people thought we were next.” comparisons to the pandemic for children, because they remember being children in New York then. people really thought Charlotte was net. my brother got […] The post appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte drinks a lot of beer. Here’s how much.

Eight Charlotte breweries poured and sold a total of 210,000+ pints of beer in July. The city, we should say, has 35+ breweries. Why it matters: Every time a new brewery is announced, you’ll see a slew of comments to the tune of “we don’t need another brewery.” But Charlotte, you’re thirsty. And most brewery owners […] The post Charlotte drinks a lot of beer. Here’s how much. appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte restaurant group opens mid-century modern mountain lodge

This recently renovated mountain lodge is now open and booking rooms starting at $201/night. What to expect: Skyline Lodge is a 40-room boutique hotel from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which also owns Charlotte’s O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco and Mizu. The 1930s-era inn, located three-plus hours west from Charlotte in Highlands, is the group’s first […] The post Charlotte restaurant group opens mid-century modern mountain lodge appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Fear grips Charlotte’s schools and neighborhoods during deadly week

Note: This story was updated at 2:30 Thursday with reports of Malek Moore’s arrest. “I know you’re asleep but supposedly there’s gonna be a school shooting,” a 15-year-old North Mecklenburg High student wrote in a text to his father Thursday morning. It was 7:03am; school started at 7. “I’m up,” Alvin Jacobs responded. “They said […] The post Fear grips Charlotte’s schools and neighborhoods during deadly week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Emmy Squared is now open in Plaza Midwood

The New York pizza joint Emmy Squared opens its first North Carolina location today in Plaza Midwood. The restaurant occupies a renovated 4,800-square-foot space at 1508 Central Ave., which was formerly home to a vintage and consignment store. It’s on the same stretch as Soul Gastrolounge and KiKi. And already there’s a second Charlotte location planned for […] The post Emmy Squared is now open in Plaza Midwood appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli’s new Latin café and cevicheria called Calle Sol has expanded its hours for lunch on weekends. The Thomas Avenue restaurant is located in the former NC Red and Penguin space. [Related Axios story: The iconic Penguin sign will be removed and relocated] What to expect: Calle Sol has a casual café vibe […] The post Latin café and cevicheria Calle Sol now open all day on weekends appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Broadway is back, and Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard is pumped

“We’ll be back soon,” the marquee outside Belk Theater read on March 16, 2020. Outside Ovens Auditorium the same day, the sign was less optimistic but ultimately more accurate: “CANCELLED CANCELLED CANCELLED CANCELLED.” The big picture: 547 days after COVID-19 closed the curtain on Blumenthal Performing Arts’ 2020 season, Broadway returns to Charlotte this week with the […] The post Broadway is back, and Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard is pumped appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

New coffee shop coming to The Plaza is part of Summit’s big expansion

From a humble shop in downtown Davidson, Summit Coffee Co. has now grown to 11 locations open or in development in North Carolina. What’s happening: Summit opened its first Charlotte shop in December 2020 in NoDa. Now, it’s adding a franchise location about a mile away on The Plaza between the Villa Heights and Plaza Hills […] The post New coffee shop coming to The Plaza is part of Summit’s big expansion appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Renovated Woodlawn Chick-fil-A to reopen this month

Chick-fil-A’s East Woodlawn restaurant is targeting a September 9 opening, a representative tells Axios Charlotte. Why it matters: The widely popular location, famous for creating backups along Woodlawn while serving everyone from Myers Park High students to office workers, has been closed since January as it transitions to a drive-thru only. The decision to renovate […] The post Renovated Woodlawn Chick-fil-A to reopen this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Scoop: Longtime Charlotte restaurant Bonterra is expanding into Phillips Place

Bonterra is opening a second location in Phillips Place early next year. Bonterra Coffee and Wine Bar will have a Dean & DeLuca vibe, serving coffee, breakfast and lunch during the day, then transitioning to wine and appetizers in the evening. Details: Bonterra will take over the 3,600 square-foot spot that Coplons is currently in, […] The post Scoop: Longtime Charlotte restaurant Bonterra is expanding into Phillips Place appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside: Ladies of Lineage’s new Phillips Place showroom, with its designated “yes moment” space.

Natasha Duff-Cole started a bridal gown store on the heels of the recession. Yesterday she opened her newest Ladies of Lineage space, 2,800-square-foot showroom in Phillips Place — during a new flare-up in the pandemic. Why it matters: The wedding industry was one of several industries halted by COVID-19. Looking ahead, there’s still a lot of […] The post See inside: Ladies of Lineage’s new Phillips Place showroom, with its designated “yes moment” space. appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

See inside Refuge, Plaza Midwood’s new hotel. It’s unlike any other in Charlotte.

The family-run hospitality group that built The Franklin in Chapel Hill will open their first Charlotte project this weekend: a small hotel in Plaza Midwood called Refuge. Why it matters: Refuge is unlike any other hotel in Charlotte. It’s a five-room, mini-hotel in the old Kickstand burger joint on Central. It’s meant to be a temporary […] The post See inside Refuge, Plaza Midwood’s new hotel. It’s unlike any other in Charlotte. appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The iconic Penguin sign will be removed and relocated

When Frank Scibelli took over the former Penguin and NC Red space in February, he planned to restore and save the beloved Penguin Drive-In sign. The FS Food Group restaurateur told me then he wanted to get the sign back to its former glory — rotating with lights — as a way to celebrate the […] The post The iconic Penguin sign will be removed and relocated appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy