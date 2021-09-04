6 cool treehouse Airbnbs within 2.5 hours of Charlotte

If you’re looking for an experiential road trip, consider staying in one of these highly Instagrammable treehouses. There’s no better time to be immersed in the trees than fall.

Here are six cool rentable treehouses within 2.5 hours of Charlotte.

What: This wooded treehouse retreat has a lofted queen bed and is only a mile from Devil’s Fork State Park and Lake Jocassee where there are hiking trails, waterfalls and trout fishing.

Location: Salem, S.C.; 2.5 hours from Charlotte

2 guests, 1 bedroom (1 bed), 1.5 baths Cost: $179/night

What: This charming single-story treehouse overlooks a creek and features a hot tub, tons of lounge space, twinkly lights and an outdoor shower (!!).

Location: West Columbia, S.C.; 1.5 hours from Charlotte

2 guests, 1 bedroom (2 beds), 1 bath Cost: $250/night

What: Overlooking the Blue Ridge mountains, this modern treehouse retreat has breathtaking views and a modern, cozy interior. It’s a 10-minute drive from Asheville.

Location: Woodfin, N.C.; 2 hours from Charlotte

4 guests, 1 bedroom (2 beds), 1 bath Cost: $275/night

What: If you’re looking for something between cushy accommodations and a rustic retreat, this luxury treehouse on 14 acres should do the trick. It has a bright white interior, a gas fireplace, hot tub and outdoor shower.

Location: Old Fort, N.C.; 1 hour 45 minutes from Charlotte

2 guests, 1 bed, 1 bath Cost: $350/night

What: Almost every piece of this restorative retreat was made by hand. It features an indoor swing, breakfast nook and cozy spots to rest and a private outdoor spa/bath. It’s a 15-minute drive to Asheville and an 8-minute drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Location: Swannanoa, NC; 2 hours from Charlotte

2 guests, 1 bed, 1 bath Cost: $200/night

What: If you’re looking for a family-sized treehouse, “Big Nick” sleeps 8 guests and is only 45 minutes from Charlotte.

Location: China Grove; 45 minutes from Charlotte

8 guests, 2 bedrooms (3 beds), 1 bath Cost: $175/night

Photos courtesy of each Airbnb’s host

The post 6 cool treehouse Airbnbs within 2.5 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .