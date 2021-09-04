Giants vs. Dodgers takeaways: San Francisco beats Los Angeles to take back first place

For the last time this season, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a series. It’s a three-gamer in San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Amazingly, the two teams have not only split the previous 16 games, but both had scored an identical number of runs against each other in 68. They also entered the game tied for the best record in baseball at 85-49, obviously also meaning that they were tied atop the NL West. The loser of this division is going to be stuck in a veritable play-in game hosting the wild card.