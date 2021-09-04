CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants vs. Dodgers takeaways: San Francisco beats Los Angeles to take back first place

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last time this season, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off in a series. It’s a three-gamer in San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Amazingly, the two teams have not only split the previous 16 games, but both had scored an identical number of runs against each other in 68. They also entered the game tied for the best record in baseball at 85-49, obviously also meaning that they were tied atop the NL West. The loser of this division is going to be stuck in a veritable play-in game hosting the wild card.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Julio Urías
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Mookie Betts sent to Dodgers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Betts will rest on Sunday afternoon after Trea Turner was moved to second base and Corey Seager was named Los Angeles' starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 281 batted balls this season, Betts has...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants, Cubs, day baseball

For most people, the story of this weekend’s day-game exclusive series between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs is the return of Kris Bryant to the team that drafted him, developed him, won a World Series with him as league MVP, and then decided to rebuild rather than pay him and his star teammates.
MLBHuffingtonPost

Simu Liu Throws Superheroic First Pitch At San Francisco Giants Game

Simu Liu didn’t save all his moves for the box-office Marvel hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings﻿.”. The star spared some superhero acrobatics to throw out a memorable ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday in San Francisco. Liu threw a strike and leaped into...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles is Playing it Safe With Max Muncy’s Back

The Dodgers are dealing with another injury to an All-Star. To be fair, this injury is more minor than most, but first baseman Max Muncy is dealing with a back issue. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t sound all that concerned about Muncy during Friday’s pregame press conference. It’s loosened up....
MLBVallejo Times-Herald

Giants beat Dodgers to take NL West lead, win battle of Buehler vs. bullpen

SAN FRANCISCO — From the moment pitchers and catchers arrived at spring training, everything about the Giants and Dodgers was supposed to be a mismatch. The Dodgers had the better rotation, the more experienced bullpen, the deeper lineup, the most recent World Series title and the far more realistic opportunity to win the next.
GamblingSportsGrid

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Preview

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-114)|Giants -1.5 (-105) Odds to Win the World Series: Rockies N/A|Giants +1000. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!. Colorado Rockies vs. San...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers to wear City Connect ‘Los Dodgers’ jerseys on Sunday vs. Giants

The Dodgers will don all blue uniforms in Sunday night’s series finale against the Giants. The Dodgers unveiled these City Connect uniforms, with all-blue jerseys and caps that say “Los Dodgers,” on August 19, the first of two nights they wore them against the Mets. The Dodgers won both games.
MLBclevelandstar.com

Julio Urias, Dodgers shut out Padres

Max Muncy hit a home run and Julio Urias picked up his major-league-leading 17th win as the Los Angeles Dodgers returned home from a bumpy road trip to earn a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday. Chris Taylor drove in a run as the Dodgers won their...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

DeSclafani expected to start as San Francisco hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-49, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (85-49, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -105, Dodgers -115; over/under is...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Los Angeles to visit San Francisco Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (85-50, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (86-49, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (15-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Giants: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +140, Dodgers -160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy