Good Friday evening, everyone. It’s always nice to get a new weekend underway around here. On the heels of a Thursday that started chilly and ended up quite warm, we had to trend a little hotter for today. After we started in the middle 60s this morning, we saw the high temperature at Joplin Regional top out at 93° this afternoon. Outside of Joplin, the rest of the area settled in the lower to middle 90s for this afternoon.