Week One Preview in Pictures: No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa

We made it, everyone. Last season, Tom Allen’s Indiana Hoosiers went 6-2, nipped Penn St., crushed Michigan, won at Wisconsin, and gave Hoosier Nation a source of hope and inspiration during a pandemic. His team, ranked No. 17 in the preseason AP Poll, returns with a mouthwatering matchup at No. 18 Iowa, a team that also went 6-2 in 2020. IU returns most of its starters from its historic season, and brings on Charlton Warren to run the defense, but the Hoosiers are still fighting for national respect.