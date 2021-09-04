CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Larry hits Category 3 in Atlantic, may cause rough surf, rip currents along East Coast: report

By Dom Calicchio
Cover picture for the articleHurricane Larry, far out in the Atlantic Ocean, strengthened to Category 3 on Friday night as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continued. Larry was not expected to pose a threat to the U.S. in the days ahead, except for the possibility of causing potentially "life-threatening surf and rip-current conditions" along the U.S. East Coast next week, said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman with the National Hurricane Center in Miami, according to The New York Times.

