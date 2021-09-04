CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty pleas to be heard by British IS "Beatles" members

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexanda Amon Kotey, one of two UK nationals charged with joining the IS and conspiring to torture and murder American and European hostages in Syria, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges. Kotey, who was part of a group of four British IS members dubbed "The Beatles" by the...

Public Safety
Reuters

Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty to murdering U.S. hostages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A British-born man who was a member of a team of Islamic State militants in Syria nicknamed “The Beatles” and accused of beheading American hostages pleaded guilty on Thursday to eight U.S. criminal charges including lethal hostage taking and conspiracy to support terrorists. London-born Alexanda Kotey is one...
Public Safety

ISIS 'Beatles' terror suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges in US

A British terrorist accused of beheading Western hostages for the so-called Islamic State has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in a U.S. federal court. Alexanda Amon Kotey, 37, was one of the gang of four IS militants nicknamed "the Beatles" by their captives due to their British accents. The cell...
Public Safety
The Independent

Isis ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty in court to helping kidnap, behead and murder American and British hostages

A British member of an Isis cell that was nicknamed “the Beatles” and was notorious for its brutal kidnapping and beheading of hostages, has pleaded guilty in an American court.Alexanda Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty to federal charges of hostage-taking resulting in death, conspiracy to commit murder against US citizens abroad, and conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists.Reports said that family members of many of the victims killed by the cell of British jihadis – nicknamed “the Beatles” because of their accents – were in court to watch the proceedings in Alexandria, Virginia.“Alexanda Kotey, an avowed member of Isis,...
Public Safety

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
Middle East

Iran official acknowledges that videos of prison abuse are real

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran’s prison system acknowledged Tuesday that videos purportedly obtained by a self-described hacker group that show abuses at the Islamic Republic’s notorious Evin prison are real, saying he took responsibility for the “unacceptable behaviors.”. The comment by Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi came...
U.K.

UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

London [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help. "Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th...
Congress & Courts

Moussaoui case judge says terror trials should be held in U.S. courts

Three months after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, one member of al-Qaeda was indicted in federal court in Alexandria: Zacarias Moussaoui, arrested in Minnesota a month before the attacks after training as a commercial jet pilot. And soon after Moussaoui’s indictment, according to former assistant U.S. attorney Rob Spencer, the federal prosecutors were visited by a team of military prosecutors.
U.S. Politics

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Military

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.

