CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meet The Cast Of Princess Diana’s Much-Awaited Biopic, “Spencer”

By Nataly Owala
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess Diana was an iconic public figure whose influence transcended far beyond the United Kingdom. Her family, the Spencer family, had been close to that of The Queen’s, a relationship that dated far back in her lineage. As a child, Spencer spent part of her childhood playing with the Queen’s sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Things got murky between her parents, Viscount Althorp and Viscountess Althorp, and when Spencer was seven years old, they divorced. While Spencer initially lived with her mother, it was only a matter of time before Viscount Althorp took her in. That part of her childhood, as described by Spencer, was ‘very unhappy’, given her tumultuous relationship with her stepmother. When she turned 18, her biological mother bought her a flat as a gift, in which she lived with three flatmates.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Mohamed Al Fayed
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Hasnat Khan
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Pablo Larrain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Viscountess Althorp#Mcdonald#Academy#The Other Side#Scottish#Queen Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Gossip Cop

Report: Queen Elizabeth Finally Meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Has Lilibet Diana met her namesake? One report says Prince Harry introduced Queen Elizabeth to the baby during a reunion at Balmoral. Gossip Cop investigates what would be a huge story. ‘Queen Meets Lilibet!’. The cover of New Idea reads “family reunion at Balmoral.” The queen is settling into her...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Posted by
Best Life

This One Royal Will "Never Forgive" Harry and Meghan, Say Insiders

It's no surprise that Prince Charles and Prince William have reportedly been angry and upset by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's comments and shocking allegations about the Royal Family since moving to California. Their bombshell CBS special with Oprah Winfrey back in March proved to be just the beginning of a steady stream of stunning revelations with more interviews (including the debut of Harry's The Me You Can't See Apple TV+ docuseries with Winfrey) and major announcements (like Harry publishing a memoir next year) that have pushed the House of Windsor to the brink, sources say.
ohmymag.co.uk

The major alteration Kate Middleton made to Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring

According to the Express, the Duchess of Cambridge has made some little changes to her engagement ring. Reports say that when Kate received the engagement ring from her then fiancé, Prince William, she realized that it was a bit bigger than her ring finger, so she decided to modify it by adding platinum beads, making it her perfect fit.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Royal Family fury as Prince George’s brutal mocking not as bad as The Crown: ‘Tosh!’

Commentators were incensed after the new show The Prince, depicting Prince George as a spoilt child, was released in the US by broadcaster HBO. It shows the young royal – who is just eight years old – and his fictional trials and tribulations behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, with the likes of his parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, both appearing as well.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Royal Photographer Tim Rooke Shares His Favorite Memories of Princess Diana

“One of the best parts of my job is being able to travel the world. I know I am very lucky—I’ve even had the opportunity to fly on the royal jet on some occasions. Apart from being able to explore new and far-flung places, I particularly enjoy the tours as there is less media in attendance and therefore, I get better access to the royal family. The royals often appear more relaxed while on tour, which leads to better, more natural photos. Something I always hope for as a photographer is to capture the royals in the most authentic and representative way.”
PetsMarie Claire

Kate Middleton Had to Shut Down a Zookeeper Who Wanted Prince George to Pet a Marsupial

During the Cambridge family's royal tour of Australia in 2014, Prince William and Kate Middleton had to set some boundaries for Prince George. George was just 10 months old at the time and a zookeeper at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to let him pet a small marsupial (who was also named George) during the visit.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Royal Tradition Diana Didn't Want Her Sons to Follow, Sources Say

Princess Diana was a royal rebel. There were several longstanding protocols (like that heirs to the throne must not fly on the same plane) and traditions (like wearing gloves on walkabouts) that the Princess of Wales altered by the sheer power of her personality. There was, however, one royal tradition that even she could not change, as much as she disliked it for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy