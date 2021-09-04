Meet The Cast Of Princess Diana’s Much-Awaited Biopic, “Spencer”

Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess Diana was an iconic public figure whose influence transcended far beyond the United Kingdom. Her family, the Spencer family, had been close to that of The Queen’s, a relationship that dated far back in her lineage. As a child, Spencer spent part of her childhood playing with the Queen’s sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Things got murky between her parents, Viscount Althorp and Viscountess Althorp, and when Spencer was seven years old, they divorced. While Spencer initially lived with her mother, it was only a matter of time before Viscount Althorp took her in. That part of her childhood, as described by Spencer, was ‘very unhappy’, given her tumultuous relationship with her stepmother. When she turned 18, her biological mother bought her a flat as a gift, in which she lived with three flatmates.