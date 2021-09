Mexico have announced the call up list for the start of the World Cup Qualifiers. Coach Gerardo Martino called up 28 players for the three matches, which will start the qualification process for the 2022 World Cup. Mexico will start by hosting Jamaica in Estadio Azteca on September 2nd, a match in which there will be no fans because of the one-game ban because of the infamous chant during the 2021 Olympic Qualifiers held in Guadalajara. Mexico will then visit Costa Rica on September 5th, and close out the September qualifiers with a visit to Panama where they will play on September 8th.